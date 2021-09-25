Nation Other News 25 Sep 2021 IMD issues yellow al ...
Nation, In Other News

IMD issues yellow alert for cyclone in north Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha

ANI
Published Sep 25, 2021, 10:57 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2021, 11:04 am IST
The cyclone is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh and its adjacent south Odisha in the next 12 hours
On Friday, the department had also issued a pre-cyclone watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. (Photo: PTI)
 On Friday, the department had also issued a pre-cyclone watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a bulletin forecasting the intensification of a presently developing low-pressure system into a cyclone in north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha by September 26 evening.

The cyclone is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh and its adjacent south Odisha in the next 12 hours.

 

"Depression intensified into a Deep Depression over North and adjacent central BoB, likely to intensify into a CS next 12 hours and to cross south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts around Kalingapatnam by September 26 evening," IMD tweeted.

Further, IMD issued a yellow alert for cyclones at both locations.
"Cyclone Alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts Yellow Message #imd #cyclone," IMD said further in a tweet.
On Friday, the department had also issued a pre-cyclone watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

 

"Depression over East-central & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal: Pre-Cyclone Watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts," IMD tweeted on Friday night.

...
Tags: indian meteorological department (imd), andhra pradesh cyclone
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A health worker takes swab samples of a passenger for COVID-19 testing at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Sept. 22, 2021. (PTI/Kunal Patil)

India logs 29,616 new COVID-19 cases, 290 fatalities

Refuting allegations of the opposition about the drugs menace in the state, Ramakrishna Reddy slammed the opposition for “falsely alleging that the government is getting involved with narcotics gangs.” — ysrcongress.com

YSRC giving priority to weaker sections while filling ZPP, MPP posts

Over 2.4 lakh tickets booked within two hours. — Representational image/Twitter

Special drive to streamline online booking has helped: TTD official

The six persos who killed the rowdy-sheeter surrendered before Dharmavaram police, who registered a case based on a complaint by family members of the deceased. — Representational image/DC

Six surrender after hacking partner to death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jammu traders not happy with policies, Reliance stores

The latest to throw its weight behind the JCCI is the National Conference (NC). (Photo: Representational)

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

Country likely to receive above normal rainfall in Sep: IMD

A motorcyclist drives along a waterlogged street during heavy rain in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Love and narcotic jihad exists in Kerala, claims Catholic Bishop

Activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against

SP workers 'purify' places visited by UP CM Adityanath in Sambhal

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->