IIIT Basar students protest, allege police harassment

Students of IIT Basar pay homage to Suresh Rathode, who died by suicide on August 23. (Photo by arrangement)

ADILABAD: Thousands of students of Basar IIIT on Wednesday staged a protest alleging that the campus has become a police concentration camp and that the students were reeling under immense mental pressure.

Student leaders alleged that the police and officials were harassing the students after Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s visit to Basar.

Students took out a rally by using their mobile torch lights on in memory of Suresh Rathod who committed suicide. They defied the restrictions imposed on the rally on the campus by the authorities.

The leaders of the student governing council alleged that the authorities and the police targeted the students who were active in the agitation in support of their long-pending demands.

The Incharge Vice-chancellor, Venkataramana, and director Sampath Kumar did not comment yet on the death of Suresh Rathod.

Students continued the bandh and the Nirasana Deeksha in their hostel rooms demanding the authorities remove the police force from the campus and stop police surveillance on them.

The leaders demanded that the authorities release the alleged suicide note written by Suresh saying he was unable to bear the police harassment. Police indirectly hinted that Suresh might be committed suicide due to a “love failure.”

Basar police registered cases against five members of the student governing council including its president Madesh under sections 341, 353,332, and 427 IPC. Madesh alleged that the authorities have hatched a plan to rusticate the students from the institute as they are leading the agitation demanding the state government resolve their long pending 12 demands including the appointment of a regular VC.