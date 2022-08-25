  
Old City deserted as cops crack down on protestors

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ AND AARTI KASHYAP
Published Aug 25, 2022, 2:39 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2022, 2:39 am IST
HYDERABAD: A curfew-like situation prevailed in the Old City on Wednesday with the city police cracking down on street protests, and ordering all shops to close by 7.30 pm. The restrictions were imposed in the wake of the tension in the city, particularly in parts of the Old City, following the remarks by Goshmahal MLA T. Raja Singh.

With the Old City witnessing protests since Tuesday, South Zone’s deputy commissioner of police P. Sai Chaitanya said on Wednesday that the police “will not allow further protests in any locality of the Old City.” He requested the citizens and protesters not to get provoked by statements released on social media.”

He alerted all the assistant commissioners of police and station house officers to ensure that every shop, except medical shops with permission to remain open round-the-clock, was closed.

Chaitanya said, “We have already taken action against the person who deliberately released a video to hurt religious sentiments of a community. We have formed a special legal team to take further action against the person. As per our information, the release of the video on August 22 is a well-planned conspiracy to provoke a particular community.”

Chaitanya urged the public not to react to videos on social media platforms and ensure that the peaceful atmosphere in Hyderabad was not disturbed.

The city police identified sensitive areas outside the Old City and are keeping a close watch there to ensure no protests, or untoward incidents occur. Police sources revealed that a legal cell comprised of senior criminal advocates and senior police officials started to add various sections under IT Act like provocative speeches, spreading hate and disturbing communal harmony.

The normally busy streets, including main thoroughfares in the Old City, began acquiring a deserted look, with police initially focusing on early shutting down of liquor shops and fuel stations where people could gather in large numbers. Many roads wore a deserted look with few people seen. The sudden decision to shut down businesses early resulted in a rush at petrol bunks with people lining up to fill their vehicles.

Owing to the sudden release of such orders, commuters heading towards the Old City had to face great difficulty as the traffic was diverted through longer routes. Post 8 pm, areas such as Asifnagar, Mangalhat, Habibnagar, Nampally, Malapally, Koti, Dilsukhnagar, Saidabad, Chaderghat, Malakpet, Moosarambagh, Madannapet, Santoshnagar and  Chandrayangutta experienced traffic congestion because of the route diversions.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) troops in presence of Chaitaniya conducted a flag march in the sensitive areas of Old City. The armed troops marched in the areas of Moghalpura, Sultanshahi, Alijah Kotla, Shalibanda, and surrounding areas.

