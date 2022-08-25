  
Nation Other News 25 Aug 2022 Chittoor district to ...
Nation, In Other News

Chittoor district to get 93 drones for precision farming

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Aug 25, 2022, 3:03 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2022, 7:04 am IST
According to officials, drones will play a critical role in use of nano-pesticides and nano-fertilisers in future and help curb chemical overuse. (Image by arrangement)
 According to officials, drones will play a critical role in use of nano-pesticides and nano-fertilisers in future and help curb chemical overuse. (Image by arrangement)

TIRUPATI: State government has framed guidelines for precision farming using drones to make agriculture more profitable by reducing input costs. As part of it, government has sanctioned 93 drones to farmers associated with Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in Chittoor district. In other words, three drones will be available in each mandal.

Diploma holders or those with 10 + 2 qualification will be designated as pilot farmers. They will be trained in operation of drones for applying farm inputs like fertilisers and pesticides to crops. There will be a drone hiring centre in each RBK, which farmers can contact to use drones for their farming operations.

According to officials, drones will play a critical role in use of nano-pesticides and nano-fertilisers in future and help curb chemical overuse. They will help farmers reduce costs of manual labour, otherwise required to spray fertilisers or pesticides. Besides, drones will be useful for assessing crops and digitisation of land records.

District agriculture officer G. Murali Krishna said: “Each drone costs up to ₹10 lakh, in which 40 percent subsidy will be given by the government to farmers. The remaining money will be arranged through bank loans.”

According to him, farmers’ groups will be formed by the end of this month for grant of drones. A pilot farmer will be selected from each group and trained in operation of drones. “They will be made aware about proper use of fertilisers and pesticides. Once procured, drones will be allotted to designated pilots. Farmers can hire these drones from RBKs at a cost-effective price,” Murali Krishna explained.

Once allotted, however, a specific drone can be used only within the designated RBK.

...
Tags: rythu bharosa kendras, drone, precision farming
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Horoscope 25 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Mahagathbandhan of seven political parties led by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday won the trust vote in the Bihar Assembly. (PTI)

Nitish wins vote, seeks 'united Opposition' to fight BJP in 2024 polls

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

KTR slams PM Modi, Centre over high fuel price

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Bandi blames KCR for attacks on BJP leaders

Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh. (PTI)

Raja Singh walked away scot free in 36 criminal cases



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Heavy rain forces temporary suspension of Vaishno Devi pilgrimage

A file photo of pilgrims proceeding to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. (PTI)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

7 killed, 32 injured as bus carrying security personnel falls into gorge in J-K

Pahalgam: Rescue work underway after a bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police) skidded off a road down to riverbed, near Chandanwari, in Pahalgam district of J & K. (Photo: PTI)

TTD Chairman, EO invite Maha CM, Deputy CM for Bhoomi Puja on August 21

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). (FIle)

Homage paid to Army elite dog fallen in gunfight with J&K militants

Army personnel pay tribute to Axel, an Army dog who died due to bullet injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district on Sunday. ( DC )
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->