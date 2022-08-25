Chittoor district to get 93 drones for precision farming

According to officials, drones will play a critical role in use of nano-pesticides and nano-fertilisers in future and help curb chemical overuse. (Image by arrangement)

TIRUPATI: State government has framed guidelines for precision farming using drones to make agriculture more profitable by reducing input costs. As part of it, government has sanctioned 93 drones to farmers associated with Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) in Chittoor district. In other words, three drones will be available in each mandal.

Diploma holders or those with 10 + 2 qualification will be designated as pilot farmers. They will be trained in operation of drones for applying farm inputs like fertilisers and pesticides to crops. There will be a drone hiring centre in each RBK, which farmers can contact to use drones for their farming operations.

According to officials, drones will play a critical role in use of nano-pesticides and nano-fertilisers in future and help curb chemical overuse. They will help farmers reduce costs of manual labour, otherwise required to spray fertilisers or pesticides. Besides, drones will be useful for assessing crops and digitisation of land records.

District agriculture officer G. Murali Krishna said: “Each drone costs up to ₹10 lakh, in which 40 percent subsidy will be given by the government to farmers. The remaining money will be arranged through bank loans.”

According to him, farmers’ groups will be formed by the end of this month for grant of drones. A pilot farmer will be selected from each group and trained in operation of drones. “They will be made aware about proper use of fertilisers and pesticides. Once procured, drones will be allotted to designated pilots. Farmers can hire these drones from RBKs at a cost-effective price,” Murali Krishna explained.

Once allotted, however, a specific drone can be used only within the designated RBK.