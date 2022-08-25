Buchepalli Venkayamma amuses gathering with her song on Dr YSR

Jagan stood up and walked ahead with a broad smile to get Buchepalli Venkayamma back to her seat, much to the amusement of the gathering. (Image By Arrangement)

Nellore: A large gathering that turned up for Chief Minister Jagan Reddy’s public meeting at Chimakurthy had a hearty laugh when ZP chairperson of Prakasam district, Buchepalli Venkayamma, started singing a song on the deceased chief minister Dr YSR on the dais.

After addressing the gathering briefly, Venkayamma started singing the song. The efforts of her son Buchepalli Sivaprasad to stop her from singing failed. Noticing this, Jagan stood up and walked ahead with a broad smile to get Venkayamma back to her seat, much to the amusement of the gathering.

Venkayamma, who was engrossed in her song, reluctantly stopped her song and then followed Jagan who put his hands around her shoulders and guided her gently back to her seat.