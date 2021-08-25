Nation Other News 25 Aug 2021 Five Andhra Pradesh ...
Five Andhra Pradesh sites proposed under World Heritage List

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 25, 2021, 6:46 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2021, 6:46 am IST
Lepakshi Temples, Gandikota Grand Canyon and Fort, Belum Caves, Guntupalli Buddhist Site and Buddhist monuments of Salihundam were proposed
Lepakshi temple (DC file photo)
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation, in its online meeting on “Identification of Potential Sites and Monuments in Andhra Pradesh for World Heritage Tag” on Tuesday, suggested to the state government five sites in AP for being included in UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

The sites, decided in consultations with leading experts and senior officials of AP Tourism, are Lepakshi Temples, Gandikota Grand Canyon and Fort, Belum Caves, Guntupalli Buddhist Site and Buddhist monuments of Salihundam.

 

Ch. Babji Rao of Pleach India Foundation spoke about “Potential Cultural and Natural Heritage of AP, Journey Towards World Heritage Tag – Process and Preparedness.” He pointed out that a total 1,154 sites in the world have so far been listed as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, including 40 from India. 32 of the Indian sites are cultural, seven natural and one is a mixed property. No site from AP is on this list.

Sthapathi and archaeologist E. Siva Nagi Reddy described the uniqueness of each of the five potential sites in AP for acquiring the World Heritage Tag.
Those who participated in the meeting included AP Chambers office bearers K.V.S. Prakash Rao, president, Pydah Krishna Prasad, president-elect, and Potluri Bhaskara Rao, general secretary, apart from AP Chambers tourism committee chairman K. Lakshminarayana.

 

...
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


