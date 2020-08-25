Metro rail may resume from Sept 1; schools to remain shut

Metro train services in various cities might resume from September 1, when the “Unlock 4” phase begins, but the final call will be taken by the states, depending on the coronavirus situation there.

Schools and colleges, however, may still not reopen anytime soon. It is learnt the government may allow bars to reopen, but on condition that they sell liquor over the counter, only for takeaway.

There is almost no possibility of allowing cinema halls to reopen from September 1.

Metro services were halted on March 25, when the nationwide lockdown went into effect.

Officials said while schools and colleges won’t reopen now, deliberations are underway on whether to allow the reopening of higher educational institutions like universities, IITs and IIMs, but nothing was decided yet.

India on Monday logged 61,408 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 31,06,348, according to the health ministry morning data. There were 836 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 57,542. Late evening figures by Covid19India.org were past 31.25 lakhs and fatalities close to 58,000.