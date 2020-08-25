153rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,110,761

69,028

Recovered

2,238,899

62,858

Deaths

57,715

953

Maharashtra68338348827122253 Tamil Nadu3793853193276517 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
Nation, In Other News

Metro rail may resume from Sept 1; schools to remain shut

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Aug 25, 2020, 8:15 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2020, 8:15 am IST
It is learnt the government may allow bars to reopen, but on condition that they sell liquor over the counter, only for takeaway
Representational image
 Representational image

Metro train services in various cities might resume from September 1, when the “Unlock 4” phase begins, but the final call will be taken by the states, depending on the coronavirus situation there.

Schools and colleges, however, may still not reopen anytime soon. It is learnt the government may allow bars to reopen, but on condition that they sell liquor over the counter, only for takeaway.

 

There is almost no possibility of allowing cinema halls to reopen from September 1.

Metro services were halted on March 25, when the nationwide lockdown went into effect.

Officials said while schools and colleges won’t reopen now, deliberations are underway on whether to allow the reopening of higher educational institutions like universities, IITs and IIMs, but nothing was decided yet.

India on Monday logged 61,408 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 31,06,348, according to the health ministry morning data. There were 836 fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 57,542. Late evening figures by Covid19India.org were past 31.25 lakhs and fatalities close to 58,000.

 

...
metro rail network
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


