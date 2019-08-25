Nation Other News 25 Aug 2019 Wanted Naxal Command ...
Nation, In Other News

Wanted Naxal Commander surrendered in Chhattisgarh

PTI
Published Aug 25, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 2:26 pm IST
He was active as deputy commander of military platoon no. 24 in Malangir area committee of Maoists in Dantewada.
Photo: Representational image
 Photo: Representational image

Dantewada: A Maoist deputy commander, wanted in connection with several incidents of violence, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, a police official said.

Muchaki Budra alias Naresh (32), who was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, turned himself in before Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava, he said.

 

Budra, a native of Jagargunda area in Sukma district, surrendered while citing disappointment with the "hollow ideology" of Maoists, Pallava said.

He was active as deputy commander of military platoon no. 24 in Malangir area committee of Maoists in Dantewada.

"He was instrumental in carrying out several Maoist attacks, including at the house of Congress leader Awdhesh Gautam at Nakulnar village in 2010 in which two civilians and a Naxal were killed, and on a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team in Kirandul wherein six security men and a civilian lost their lives in 2012," Pallava said.

Budra joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2007 and was elevated as deputy commander in 2010, he said.

He has been given Rs 10,000 cash as "encouragement money" for laying down arms, the official said, adding that he will be further provided assistance as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

...
Tags: maoist, naxalite
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur


Latest From Nation

Jaitley passed away on Saturday at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. He was 66 years old. He was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. (Photo: ANI)

Even in jail he never lost cool: BJP's VK Malhotra mourns loss of friend Jaitley

The development comes soon after the Centre's Mines Tribunal kept in abeyance the cancellation of mining lease of the block by the state government extended to NMDC Ltd. (Photo: Representational)

Karnataka govt defers auction of Donimalai iron ore mine

‘Before floods, 1 kg onion used to cost around Rs 15, now it touches Rs 30 in wholesale, Rs 40 in retail shops, street vendors,’ a trader said. (Photo: ANI)

Monsoon fury: Onion prices double in parts of Karnataka

On what his plans are, Gopinathan said, ‘I have no idea about what will I do as of now.’ (Photo: Facebook | @kannan.gopinathan)

IAS officer quits from post, says ‘disturbed’ over restrictions in J&K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From Mont Blanc pens to Patek Phillipe watches -- Jaitley's love for high-end brands

The book, quoting one of Jaitley's close friend who admitted of his transition from "flamboyant to subdued", vouched for the lawyer-turned-politician being the same "brand conscious" person. (Photo: File | RSTV)
 

Experience tea served in kulhads across railway stations, airports, malls

Photo: Representational image
 

Home, auto, other retail loans to become cheaper: Sitharaman

Finance minister announced upfront capital infusion of Rs 70,000 cr into PSBs to boost lending and improving liquidity situation.
 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

In 'Man Vs Wild' technology helped Bear Grylls understand Hindi: PM Modi

How did Bear Grylls converse with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the special episode of 'Man Vs Wild' when the famed adventurer and survivalist does not understand Hindi? -- This was the question several people have been pondering about after watching the show. (Photo: File)

The war strategist’s guide to the galaxy

In Balakot, strikes were provoked by a drone-like object approaching Indian airspace at night.

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

‘Operation Banana’: Rajasthan police force-feed thief to recover snatched chain

‘Operation Banana’ concluded successfully on Wednesday morning. (Representational Image)

Arun Jaitley's extended family and his impeccable gesture...

Former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham