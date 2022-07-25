TRS celebrates KTR’s birthday with ‘Gift a Smile’

KTR followers made a portrait of their leader with coins at Ravindra Bharati in Hyderabad on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday. — DC Image/Deepak Deshpande

Hyderabad: TRS leaders on Sunday celebrated party working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao's 46th birthday through his own "Gift a Smile" initiative.

Rama Rao had announced on Saturday that he would not celebrate his birthday due to the flood situation. and urged his followers and well-wishers to help the affected people.

Rao himself announced the distribution of tablets under Gift A Smile with software and coaching material to government junior college students in Sircilla district.

He recalled that the first year 120 ambulances were donated by TRS MPs and MLAs under Gift A Smile, and over 1,100 custom-build vehicles for the differently abled in the second year.

Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy announced the donation of Rs 8 crore to three zilla parishad schools in Tadoor, Sirisawada and Kummera. MLAs Gandhi Arekapudi and Challa Dharma Reddy organised blood donation camps.

MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy who has adopted Ramavaram announced he would take up new works. MLC Kaushik Reddy organised a large number of people to stand in the shape of the letters KTR, at Huzurabad in Jammikunta mandal

TS Mineral Development Corporation Ltd chairman Krishank Manne distributed raincoats to school children at Rasoolpura and uniforms at the specially-abled children hostel in Marredpally and Cantonment.

TS Renewable Energy Development Corporation chairman Y Satish Reddy handed over custom made e-vehicles to two differently-abled persons.

GHMC corporators Shanti Srinivas Reddy and Hema Samala organised lunch for orphans and donated notebooks to government school children respectively.

TRS leader Karthik Reddy Patlolla adopted a school in Rasheedguda of Shamshabad mandal.

TRS leaders distributed groceries, umbrellas and rain covers for huts to the people living in rain-affected areas.

Karimnagar TRS corporator Mendi Srilatha Chandrasekhar promised to deposit Rs 3,116 in the post office account of every child born on Rama Rao’s birthday.

Blessy, the nine-year-old daughter of a green activist, Prakruthi Prakash, wrote Rama Rao’s name using one lakh seeds in Suddala in Rajanna Sircilla district.