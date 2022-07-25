Prahlad Kakkar underscores value of building brand images

Hyderabad: BNI (Business Network International), India, celebrated its milestone of crossing the 40,000-member mark at HITEX here on Sunday. Marketing guru Prahlad Kakkar unveiled a placard marking the occasion. Sanjana Shah, executive director, BNI Hyderabad, said the conclave by Hyderabad’s biggest networking initiative would enable entrepreneurs to build relationships.

Speaking at the event, Kakkar said on the advertising of products: “Often advertising creates an artificial value and the consumer pays for the image that is created. That is the power of advertising and the power of building brands.” Brand building is basically a consumptive exercise. Only brands which add value to its consumers will live and go on to create history, he said.

“Many iconic ads are relevant even after two decades of their creation, though the life of an ad is just six months. If we present facts and figures about our brand, they often turn out to be drab and boring, therefore we need to tell stories to keep the consumer engaged.”