Devotees throng Lal Darwaza temple for Bonalu fest finale

People waited for more than one hour for a glimpse of the Goddess. — DC Image/Pavan Kumar

HYDERABAD: The month-long state festival Bonalu concluded amid devotional frenzy and high-octane celebrations at Old City’s famed Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple on the last Sunday of Ashadha Masam.

Devotees started visiting the temple as early as 5 am. Potharajus, Shiva Sathulus, and women carrying beautifully decorated multilayered Bonams moved from all three roads leading to the temple. Two siblings from Lal Darwaza, Vamsika, 9, and Harika, 4, came with Bonams, dressed up in traditional attire. Vamsika said, “I love this festival, and carrying Bonam is the best part of the celebrations.”

People waited for more than one hour for a glimpse of the Goddess. A devotee from Begum Bazaar, Chandrakant Biradar, did not mind the wait. “the joy of being here is much more, so we don’t mind waiting longer for the darshan.”

The city police made tight security arrangements. Twenty-two temporary cameras were set up and a officials monitored all circles and main roads leading to the temple on a huge CCTV screen at the command room.

D.S. Chauhan, additional commissioner of police, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said, “Bonalu is one of the most important festivals of Telangana. Keeping that in mind, various meetings were conducted by the commissioner and a proper plan was chalked out for the four-week-long celebrations in the city.”

“Our primary focus was on the security of women who came to the temple in large numbers. We wanted to clear entry to everyone carrying Bonams as they were fasting and a separate queue was made for them. We had separate lines for men and women. We have also deployed a good number of She Teams, crime team, and the reserve police force. Sufficient forces, with an approximate of 8,000-9,000 personnel were deployed in the city,” he added.

A ritual called ‘Shanti Kalyanam’ was performed in the temple at 8 pm, with a Shiva Linga made out of rice grains and a lookalike Ghatam of the Goddess, for the peace and prosperity of the state, as informed by K.A. Venkatesh, former chairman of the temple.

Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Mahmood Ali, mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, badminton player P.V. Sindhu and other prominent persons took part in the celebrations.

Bonalu will conclude on Monday with the Rangam by Oracle Susheelamma’s daughter, according to the temple authorities.