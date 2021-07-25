Nation Other News 25 Jul 2021 Ujjaini Mahankali Bo ...
Nation, In Other News

Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu start amid pomp and gaiety

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 25, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Jul 26, 2021, 7:16 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's wife Shobha visited the temple along with her family members and offered Bonam and silk robes
Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav presents the golden Bonam for Goddess Ujjaini Mahankali during the Bonalu festival in Secunderabad. (DC/S. Surender Reddy)
 Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav presents the golden Bonam for Goddess Ujjaini Mahankali during the Bonalu festival in Secunderabad. (DC/S. Surender Reddy)

HYDERABAD: Bonalu festivities at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad took off on Sunday amidst great pomp and gaiety, albeit on a lower scale owing to Covid-19 pandemic. Women clad in their traditional finery carrying Bonam on their heads could be seen in many streets of Secunderabad.

Devotees also thronged many other Mahankali temples located in Ramgopalpet, Pan Bazar, Mettuguda, R. P. Road, M. G. Road, Chilkalguda, Seethafalmandi, Paradise, Ranigunj, YMCA, Warasiguda and Bhoiguda. Special lighting and colourful arches welcomed the devout. While many were seen wearing masks as ordered by police, some women carrying Bonams could be found without masks.

 

On behalf of the state government, minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav presented the Goddess a golden Bonam. Like every year, the Padmashali Seva Sangam offered the Goddess a handloom saree. Ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy and Malla Reddy presented silk scarves and Bonam to Mahankali.
 

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's wife Shobha visited the temple along with her family members and offered Bonam and silk robes. She was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP J. Santosh Kumar. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy and filmmaker Dil Raju were among those who offered prayers to Mahankali on Sunday.

 

The ministers said they prayed Goddess to end Coronavirus and usher in welfare and prosperity for the people.

Reiterating that the state government has made all arrangements for smooth conduct of Bonalu festivities, Srinivas Yadav asked people to take all Covid-19 precautions without fail while participating in the celebrations.

Temple executive officer Manohar Reddy welcomed the VIPs and devotees.

Security arrangements

Authorities stationed 2,500 police personnel in the area while ensuring surveillance through a network of 200 CCTV cameras around the temple. City police chief Anjani Kumar visited the temple to oversee security arrangements. To avoid any untoward incident, barricades had been set up for smooth passage of devotees for the darshan. There were separate queues for men and women.

 

Civic bodies including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board provided about two lakh water sachets, apart from deploying teams for ensuring sanitation.

The Bonalu festivities will conclude on Monday after the famous 'Rangam' where the oracle priestess will predict the state’s future, which will be followed by Ghatam procession.

Covid-19 protocols thrown to wind

While social distancing had been the norm of the day, people metres away from the temple could be seen throwing all Coronavirus precautions to wind. When asked, they said they are avoiding masks as they will make it difficult for them to carry the Bonam on their head.

 

“I have to walk almost two kilometres from my house to the temple carrying Bonam. I am afraid the mask will make breathing difficult,” said Challa Saraswati, a resident of Bhoiguda.

A private bank arranged an e-Hundi at the temple, where devotees could scan and make their contributions using any of the UPI applications.

...
Tags: festivities at ujjaini mahankali temple in secunderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 26 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The flood water levels were registered at 11.75 feet and the officials issued the first warning. — DC Image.A. Manikanta Kumar

Polavaram gets big inflow

Heavy rains have created havoc in Maharashtra rendering homeless nearly 2.30 lakh people, who have been relocated to safer places. — AP

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena asks Bollywood stars to help flood-affected people

Blinken, who will be in New Delhi on July 27-28, will be on his first visit to India will meet Jaishankar on July 28 and discuss a whole range of issues including Covid-19 containment measures, besides Afghanistan. He will also call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — AP/PTI

Rights, democracy crucial for India

Congress leader P. Chidambaram had watched the live broadcast of Ms Banerjee’s virtual speech, which was organised by the TMC at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, on the occasion of its annual Shahid Diwas event. — DC file photo

Pegasus: Cong reaches out to Didi ahead of her Delhi visit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Britain's new 'graduate route' to benefit Indians

The Graduate route visa offers overseas students the option to apply for the right to stay in the country for job experiences. (Photo: Representational)

Mumbai rains: 15 dead in house collapses, local train services suspended

Water logging in Hindmata area after heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Work on Khairatabad Panchamukha Ganesh idol picks up pace in Hyderabad

The idol will be donning the Panchamukhas and will exhibit the ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapati’. (Photo: Ganesh Utsav Committee)

Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights Covid: PM Modi

Practitioners perform a yoga position during an event to mark International Yoga Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Plea in Kerala HC against societies, RWAs decisions barring pets

Kerala High Court. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->