Puttaparthi airport to facilitate emergency landings; security to be beefed up

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 25, 2021, 9:09 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2021, 9:59 am IST
Satyasai airport authorities told to strengthen security in and around the airport
The airport should be ready to respond for emergency landing requests, collector Nagalakshmi told to the officials. — Representational image/Twitter
 The airport should be ready to respond for emergency landing requests, collector Nagalakshmi told to the officials. — Representational image/Twitter

ANANTAPUR: The government is tightening security and creating additional facilities at the Satyasai airport in Puttaparthi to also permit emergency landing of aircraft that are headed for other airports if and when technical snags arise.

Puttaparthi is located in the air traffic zone between AP and Karnataka and other connecting routes.

 

Collector Nagalaskhmi and SP Fakkirappa held a review meeting with the airport committee and advised the Satyasai airport authorities to strengthen security in and around the airport.

The collector and SP reviewed the essential manpower and other facilities that should be provided to the airport so as to tackle situations during an emergency.

Several high-profile individuals visit Puttaparthi airport to have darshan of Sri Satya Saibaba and many break the journey of special aircraft here during their visit to other parts of the region. In view of these, the move to strengthen security.

 

SP Fakkirappa said additional security will be provided in and outside the airport. Chief ministers of various states, Union ministers and other VVIPs visit Puttaparthi regularly.

In addition to the plan for expansion of the airport to allow commercial aircraft by acquiring additional lands closer to the airport, the airport committee meeting also decided to improve facilities for emergency landing.

Puttaparthi is surrounded by Bengaluru International Airport, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, and the Tirupati, Kadapa and Hubli airports.

 

Further, the air force station Yelahanka is closer to Puttaparthi.

“Puttaparthi airport should be equipped to permit emergency landing of aircraft of other airports. The airport should be ready to respond for emergency landing requests”, collector Nagalaskhmi added that the airport should have round-the-clock electricity supply. 

Airport director Sainath said required steps will be taken soon to allow emergency landing of aircraft.

