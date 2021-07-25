Nation Other News 25 Jul 2021 Andhra Pradesh HC di ...
Andhra Pradesh HC directs Polavaram panel to submit report on R&R issues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 25, 2021, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2021, 6:56 am IST
The director of an NGO filed a writ petition in the High Court alleging that affected families were being forcibly evacuated from villages
Water resources commissioner for R&R filed a counter-affidavit that R&R of the Project Displaced Families was taken up and all the benefits that are envisaged under the second and third schedule of the Act, 2013 are being provided to the victims. — DC Image
KAKINADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Polavaram Project Authority Committee to submit a report on rehabilitation, resettlement and relief measures to the affected families and action taken reports on the issues.

An NGO SAKTI (Search for Action and Knowledge of Tribal Initiative), Director P. Sivaramakrishna filed a writ petition in the High Court alleging that the affected families were being forcibly evacuated from the villages and without compensation. He said tribals were not being given RoFR pattas. Meanwhile, water resources commissioner for R&R filed a counter-affidavit that R&R of the Project Displaced Families was taken up and all the benefits that are envisaged under the second and third schedule of the Act, 2013 are being provided to the victims.

 

Basic amenities such as electricity, water, toilets and other infrastructure facilities have been completed in R & R colonies and other amenities as approved under the Detailed Project Report (DPR) are being carried out on war-footing. He denied forcible evacuation and non-payment of compensation.

Advocate K.S. Murty, appearing for SAKTI, said that the Union water resources ministry appointed a Polavaram Project Authority Committee in 2017 and the committee should inspect the project works and also R&R works and submit a report to the Union Government and Neethi Ayog.

 

The High Court directed the PPA Committee to submit their observation and inspection reports on R&R colonies of Polavaram Project Displaced Families.

