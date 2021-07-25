Krishna river in spate with rains, reservoirs fill up

KURNOOL: The Krishna river is in spate following heavy rains in catchment areas in Maharashtra and Karnataka in the past few days and the flood is fast filling reservoirs on its basin. The current storage in all the Krishna basin reservoirs together ris 329.40 tmc ft against last year's storage of 295.11 tmc ft.

Priyadarshini Jurala project received inflows of 3,56,709 cusecs on Saturday evening of which 3,53,210 cusecs was discharged. Out of 62 crest gates on the project, officials opened 34 gates. Upstream projects on the Krishna rivers are also getting huge inflows. Almatti dam received 2,37,963 cusecs and let out 3.5 lakh cusecs. The next reservoir, Narayanapur, got 3.2 lakh cusecs and outflows were recorded as 3,41,800 cusecs.

The Srisailam reservoir, the major dam on the Krishna river in Andhra Pradesh, received 2,34,776 cusecs and the project let out 28,252 cusecs. Telangana state powerhouse on the left bank of Srisailam consumed 25,472 cusecs to generate hydel power.

The Nagarjunasagar dam further down received 29,305 cusecs and let out 1,000 cusecs on Saturday evening. Pulichintala dam inflow and outflow were 13,800 cusecs. The Prakasam barrage near Vijayawada received an inflow of 1,14,561 cusecs and the outflow figure was 1,01,811 cusecs.

On the Godavari basin, Sriramsagar project inflow was 50,980 cusecs and outflow was 8,000 cusecs. The Sripada Yellampalli project received a huge inflow of 2,14,222 cusecs and discharged 1,02,576 cusecs.