Tamil Nadu clueless as COVID cases mount

Police personnel urge fishermen and customers to follow social distancing norms at Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. PTI photo

New Coronavirus cases continued to shoot in Tamil Nadu, which reported 6,785 new infections and 88 deaths on Friday when an official meeting was held to discuss the possibilities of lifting the lockdown after July 31.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam conducted a meeting with collectors of 17 districts that are seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases through video conference and elicited their views on the lockdown.

Shanmugam also found out from the collectors as to why the pandemic could not be brought under control in their districts and gave them necessary instructions.

The outcome of the meeting would be conveyed to the Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palanisamy, who in turn would take a decision on the lockdown and announce it before July 31.

The districts that saw extraordinary increase in new cases were Chengalpattu 419, Kancheepuram 349, Madurai 326, Thiruvallur 378, Thoothukudi 313 and Virudhunagar.

Some of the other districts where the numbers are high are Coimbatore 189, Kallakurichi 179, Kanyakumari 266, Ranipet 222, Salem 122, Thanjavur 186, Theni 234, Thiruvannamalai 134, Tirunelveli 171, Trichy 217, Vellore 174 and Villupuram 164.