123rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,337,022

48,895

Recovered

850,107

32,514

Deaths

31,406

761

Maharashtra35711719996713132 Tamil Nadu1997491432973320 Delhi1283891109313777 Karnataka85870313471726 Andhra Pradesh8085839935933 Uttar Pradesh60771377121348 West Bengal53973335291290 Gujarat53631389312282 Telangana5246640334455 Rajasthan3417824547602 Bihar3351122832221 Haryana2897522249378 Assam287922070070 Madhya Pradesh2547417359780 Odisha2269314393153 Jammu and Kashmir164298709282 Kerala16111659451 Punjab117397741277 Jharkhand7250325469 Chhatisgarh6370438734 Uttarakhand5445339960 Goa4350265529 Tripura3677207210 Puducherry2513148334 Manipur211514600 Himachal Pradesh1848114112 Nagaland12375300 Arunachal Pradesh9913343 Chandigarh82353513 Meghalaya558874 Sikkim4731220 Mizoram3321830
Nation Other News 25 Jul 2020 Tamil Nadu clueless ...
Nation, In Other News

Tamil Nadu clueless as COVID cases mount

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 25, 2020, 12:20 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2020, 2:17 am IST
Police personnel urge fishermen and customers to follow social distancing norms at Kasimedu fish market in Chennai. PTI photo
New Coronavirus cases continued to shoot in Tamil Nadu, which reported 6,785 new infections and 88 deaths on Friday when an official meeting was held to discuss the possibilities of lifting the lockdown after July 31.

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam conducted a meeting with collectors of 17 districts that are seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases through video conference and elicited their views on the lockdown.

 

Shanmugam also found out from the collectors as to why the pandemic could not be brought under control in their districts and gave them necessary instructions.

The outcome of the meeting would be conveyed to the Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palanisamy, who in turn would take a decision on the lockdown and announce it before July 31.

The districts that saw extraordinary increase in new cases were Chengalpattu 419, Kancheepuram 349, Madurai 326, Thiruvallur 378, Thoothukudi 313 and Virudhunagar.

Some of the other districts where the numbers are high are Coimbatore 189, Kallakurichi 179, Kanyakumari 266, Ranipet 222, Salem 122, Thanjavur 186, Theni 234, Thiruvannamalai 134, Tirunelveli 171, Trichy 217, Vellore 174 and Villupuram 164.

 

Tags: coronavirus in tamil nadu, chennai lockdown
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


