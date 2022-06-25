  
Nation Crime 25 Jun 2022 Secunderabad station ...
Nation, Crime

Secunderabad station attack plotter had wide net: Police

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 25, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2022, 9:24 am IST
On Friday, Subba Rao along with some of his staff members, were taken for medical tests at Gandhi Hospital
Parents of accused in Secunderabad railway station protest case request TPCC President Revanth Reddy to help them in releasing their children, when he visited Chanchalguda Central Jail on Friday. (P. Surendra/DC)
 Parents of accused in Secunderabad railway station protest case request TPCC President Revanth Reddy to help them in releasing their children, when he visited Chanchalguda Central Jail on Friday. (P. Surendra/DC)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state police officially arrested ex-serviceman Avula Subba Rao, director of Sai Defence Academy, on Friday in connection with the Secunderabad railway station protest case. Earlier, a team from the commissioner’s task force went to Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh to detain him. 

On Friday, Subba Rao along with some of his staff members, were taken for medical tests at Gandhi Hospital, following which they were produced before the railway judicial magistrate at Bhoiguda. Officials from the city police confirmed that the case was still being probed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and had not yet been transferred to the Central Crime Station of Hyderabad police. 

 Sources said Subba Rao was in active contact with managers of 12 of his coaching centre branches across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and owners of six other coaching centres in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. “They all had conspired and pre-planned the arson and Subba Rao held several virtual meetings and phone calls with other owners and organisers and kept motivating them,” officials shared. 

Subba Rao, who has coaching centres to train Army job aspirants at various locations in the Telugu states, was present on the day of the violence in the city, sources confirmed. 

 

The Police said based on CCTV footage, registers of admission, along with other materials, were seized from the coaching centres.  Subba Rao arrived at Secunderabad with his followers on June 16, a day before the riot, and stayed in a hotel near the railway station, the police said. The probe revealed that he met the defence job aspirants and instigated them to protest and riot at the railway station on the morning of June 17. 

Subba Rao allegedly escaped to Guntur around noon, hours after the violence started at the railway station. The state police so far arrested 55 persons, while efforts are on to nab others who are absconding. The GRP also issued a notice to Sai Defence Academy in Medipally seeking explanation on the issue and asking to appear before the investigation team for questioning.

 

...
Tags: ex-serviceman avula subba rao, secunderabad railway station protest case, police detain avula subba rao in narasaraopet in andhra pradesh, avula subba rao instigated job aspirants, secunderabad riots
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Avula Subba Rao with aspirant Shiva Kumar, the photo shared in their Hakeempet Soldiers Group’ on June 16, a day before the riots. (Photo by arrangement)

Secunderabad station protests: Main conspirators arrested

BSP supremo Mayawati (PTI)

BSP extends support to NDA's Prez candidate Droupadi Murmu

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde with Minister of Agriculture of Maharashtra Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse and other rebel MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Security cover of 16 rebel Sena MLAs removed by Maharashtra govt, claims Shinde

In Visakhapatnam, less than 10 persons were admitted to hospitals for Covid-treatment and the remaining affected were being treated in home-isolation mode. — PTI

4th wave of Covid-19 in Vizag suspected



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested

Journalists, security personnel and civil defence officials at the site, as NDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

SC confirms death penalty to man for rape and murder of minor girl

Supreme Court (PTI)

Yasin Malik in a separate cell at Tihar jail under heavy security

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is escorted by police officers to a court in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)

Kanpur violence: 3 FIRs registered, 500 booked as cops stay alert

olice conduct flag march in a locality, a day after clashes broke out between two groups over market shutdown, in Kanpur, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI)

Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet

Citizens hold banner during a demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2022, in favour of former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->