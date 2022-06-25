  
Bonalu at Lal Bazaar dates back to century

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jun 25, 2022, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2022, 9:46 am IST
Amit Kumar Jha, a software employee from Kondapur, recalled his years growing up in the Army quarters and visiting the temple during childhood
More than hundred years ago, a blind woman called Kondala Perumal approached this place, which used to be a small shrine, and prayed for her eyesight, said the priest. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: The Ujjaini Mahankali temple at Lal Bazaar, Trimulgherry, celebrates Bonalu on Wednesday and Thursday, unlike other temples in the city on Saturday and Sundays, according to Ravi Sastry, the priest at the temple.

More than hundred years ago, a blind woman called Kondala Perumal approached this place, which used to be a small shrine, and prayed for her eyesight, said the priest. “It is believed that she was blessed with eyesight by Ujjaini Mahankali and that she built this temple. We see devotees coming from districts to the city and visiting our temple here. The huge ground in front of the temple is packed during festivals,” he said.

Ashok Kumar, who used to reside in Malkajgiri, said even though he shifted to Warangal, he made sure that he attended the festivities here. “Mainly during Bonalu, I spend my weekends at Mahankali temple in Secunderabad and extend my leaves to visit the Lal Bazaar temple on Wednesday and Thursday. My family has never missed the festival ever since I was a kid. I was told that the Goddess answers prayers and it has been true for me,” he shared.

Amit Kumar Jha, a software employee from Kondapur, recalled his years growing up in the Army quarters and visiting the temple during his childhood. “Growing up in military quarters, we rarely got to leave the Cantonment area. One of the few times we used to leave our home was to visit the temple here at Lal Bazar as it is located right outside the Army area. I have fond memories of visiting the temple and going to the jatara with my family and neighbours. I will be visiting the place this year as well,” he shared.

 

“The famous Ujjaini Mahankali Temple at Lal Bazaar is known for its rich culture and heritage. We make sure that we celebrate Ashada Mahankali jatara here with our family and extended family. People from all over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh visit the temple here for blessings and prosperity,” said Raghunandan Rao, a private employee from Alwal.

The temple has a huge number of devotees thronging the temple during Ashada and is the second most important temple in the city after the Secunderabad Mahankali temple. “The celebration starts from Tuesday, followed by Bonalu on Wednesday and the famous jatara on Thursday, wherein people from all age groups come here from faraway places. People from districts call us and check about the timings. The whole area here gets a festive vibe with people participating in the celebrations,” said the temple heads.

 

