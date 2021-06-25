Nation Other News 25 Jun 2021 Kerala Health Minist ...
Kerala Health Minister Veena George attends calls directly under Kathorthu program

ANI
Published Jun 25, 2021, 11:42 am IST
Updated Jun 25, 2021, 11:42 am IST
Minister Veena George said that women and girls can utilize this online service and speak up about their problems
Thiruvananthapuram: To ensure women's safety in the state, Kerala Minister for Health and Women and Child Development, Veena George on Thursday participated in the "Kathorthu" online services of the State Women and Child Development Department.

As per the official release, online counseling, legal aid and police services for women are provided through the Kathorthu portal.

 

During the event, the Minister attended a call of a Kasargod resident who called for this service. She heard the problems/grievances of the woman and directed the department to take action. The woman sought counseling and legal help for herself.

While interacting with the media personnel, Minister Veena George said that women and girls can utilize this online service and speak up about their problems. "If someone requests for some form of service, the police will provide assistance as early as possible. Police will arrange for counselling, appointments for legal and police services within 48 hours", she said.

 

The Minister said that this online facility provides service thereby maintaining confidentiality can be used by all women in times of requirement.

The Department of Women and Child Development will formulate and implement an action plan to strengthen the system and awareness. The efficiency of existing departments will be increased. Awareness programs will be organized to support the women.

Gender awareness campaigns for the general public will be conducted to increase general awareness. People can avail the service of Kathorthu through the official website.

 

In addition to Kathorthu, services are available through 181 helplines, 83 government-run Legal Service Providing Centers and 39 family counseling centers.

