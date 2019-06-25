Cricket World Cup 2019

Farmers advised to sow crops as monsoon expected to go stronger

Published Jun 25, 2019, 5:23 pm IST
 LPA is the average rainfall received across the country as a whole during the southwest monsoon, for a 50-year period. (Photo: Representational image)

New Delhi: The monsoon is likely to slow down this week before it picks up again around July 1 forecaster Skymet Weather said on Monday. This is in tune with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) which has predicted the same.

The private forecaster has suggested that sowing of crops should be undertaken in central, south and east India before the private forecaster has suggested that sowing of crops should be undertaken in central, south and east India before the dry phase begins. the dry phase begins.

Monsoon has progressed to some parts of central Arabian sea, Konkan, central Maharashtra, parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha, parts of MP, Chhattisgarh, UP and Uttarakhand. The monsoon rains have registered a 37% deficiency compared to the long period average (LPA) as on June 24.

LPA is the average rainfall received across the country as a whole during the southwest monsoon, for a 50-year period.

IMD scientists had said on Sunday that monsoon was likely to weaken in the absence of any weather system to take the monsoon circulation further, till a low-pressure system develops around July 1.

“As the moist winds from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are penetrating Central and Northwest India, the soil moisture content is likely to improve further. However, the overall performance of Monsoon has been very lackluster...,” Skymet Weather’s statement said.

