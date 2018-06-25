search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

Muslim woman gets death threat from family for running cow shelter in MP

ANI
Published Jun 25, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 25, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Mehrunisa Khan is being threatened by her husband, in-laws for working towards the protection of cows.
Meanwhile, Madan Ojha, a retired teacher who is helping Mehrunisa Khan run the cow shelter, said cow protection should not be turned into a communal issue. (Representational Image)
 Meanwhile, Madan Ojha, a retired teacher who is helping Mehrunisa Khan run the cow shelter, said cow protection should not be turned into a communal issue. (Representational Image)

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim woman's family in Madhya Pradesh has turned against her because of a cause she feels strongly about. She runs a cow shelter in Neemuch, 500 kms from her home. She has been getting threats not just from outsiders, but from her own family for being a "cow protector". However, nothing will stop her from working in cow shelters, she says.

Mehrunisa Khan, the state president for National Cow Service Corps in Madhya Pradesh, is being threatened by her husband and in-laws for working towards the protection of cows. Her parents and daughter, too, have refused to support her, she says.

 

"From the day I joined this cause, I have been receiving death threats from not just outsiders but my own family as well. Even after moving away from them, they keep telling me to leave all this as it is bringing a bad name to the family. I don't understand how working for animals who cannot even speak is ruining their reputation," she told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Madan Ojha, a retired teacher who is helping Khan run the cow shelter, said cow protection should not be turned into a communal issue.

"I hope that my shelter becomes an example for all those who want to spread hate. We don't feel any religious difference here since everyone is dedicated to a noble cause. Now that Mehrunisa madam has joined, I feel that this cow shelter will grow and become an example of peace for the whole country," he said.

Tags: mehrunisa khan, cow protection, muslim woman threatened
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Officials find 82 chihuahuas at home of hoarder woman who died of an accident

A vet said that the house was hazardous and dogs can’t live there (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Akshay will tug at your patriotic heartstrings with gripping Gold trailer

Screengrabs from 'Gold' trailer.
 

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

hildren play on a water-logged street at King's Circle after heavy rains, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 

Microsoft Xbox to get Razer's gaming keyboard and mice support

Microsoft and Razer have reportedly presented their plans at the annual Xfest event for developers.
 

13 members of under-16 soccer team trapped in flooded cave complex in Thailand

A navy commander overseeing the search said he was hopeful the 12 twelve boys and their 20-year-old coach would be rescued. (Photo: Facebook / Love Mae Sai)
 

Meghan Markle probably won’t be Prince Louis’ godmother, here’s why

Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to follow their own tradition and choose close family friends and former Royal members of staff for the honour. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ikea set to launch in Hyderabad next month, but keeps meatballs off the menu

Ikea is betting big on India as it seeks new revenues away from its key Western markets. (Photo: AFP)

Locals married off two frogs in Varanasi to appease God of rain

The two plastic frogs were kept on decorated plates with garlands around the 'newlyweds'. (Photo: ANI)

Prasoon Joshi is not going anywhere

Prasoon Joshi

Kerala Class 12 results 2018: 84 pc clear exams, 180 HSE students score 100 pc

The Kerala Board of Public Examination on Thursday declared the Kerala Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) Class 12 results on its official website, keralaresults.nic.in. (Representational Image)

Lest we forget: Refusing to be just another number

Aparna Sivakami
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham