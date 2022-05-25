Nation Other News 25 May 2022 Hyderabad sees highe ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad sees highest demand for luxury houses in percentage terms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 25, 2022, 10:25 am IST
Updated May 25, 2022, 10:25 am IST
It attributed higher incomes and increasing awareness of global lifestyle and living standards to buying mid and high budget houses
Of the city's overall housing sales, Hyderabad displayed the highest demand for luxury (17%) and ultra-luxury (8%) segment homes priced above INR 2.5 Cr. (Representational image: Youtube)
 Of the city's overall housing sales, Hyderabad displayed the highest demand for luxury (17%) and ultra-luxury (8%) segment homes priced above INR 2.5 Cr. (Representational image: Youtube)

Hyderabad: Continuing the post-Covid trend of living life like a king, people have shifted their preference from affordable housing to mid-end and high-end houses. Hyderabad, in particular, displayed the highest demand for luxury (17 per cent of the overall housing sales in the city) and ultra-luxury (eight per cent) segment homes priced above Rs 2.5 crore.

Houses in the affordable housing category come with a price tag of less than Rs 40 lakh, while mid-end houses are priced between Rs 40 - 80 lakh, and high-end homes are priced between Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

 

"Buyers' focus has clearly shifted from affordable housing to mid-end and high-end homes. This is very evident from analysing buyer behaviour in the top seven cities in the last fiscal year FY21-22 — nearly 80 per cent of the demand is for mid-end and high-end homes, with the affordable housing segment accounting for a mere 10 per cent of the demand," said Anarock Group in a statement.

It attributed higher incomes and increasing awareness of global lifestyle and living standards to buying mid and high budget houses.

“Chennai and Pune showcased the highest demand in the mid-end segment and accounted for nearly 60 per cent and 59 per cent of the total demand in these cities. Bengaluru recorded almost 56 per cent of demand geared towards the high-end segment," said Rahul Phondge, Chief Business Officer, Anarock Group.

 

"Of the city's overall housing sales, Hyderabad displayed the highest demand for luxury (17%) and ultra-luxury (8%) segment homes priced above INR 2.5 Cr. While average prices in Hyderabad are much lower than in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), property sizes in these segments are significantly larger than in MMR.”

Across the major cities, the 2 and 3 BHK typologies yielded the maximum demand, accounting for 64% of the overall demand. The 2BHK units are most popular in Chennai, where nearly 67 per cent of sales during the fiscal year were for this configuration. Bengaluru sold the most 3 BHK units, which accounted for 49 per cent of overall sales during the year, closely followed by Hyderabad with 44 per cent.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad real estate, luxury apartments, luxury houses
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The minister accompanied by government chief whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar inaugurated the Rs 2.14 crore CT Scan machine at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Hanamkonda on Tuesday. — DC Image

Global level medical services to be provided in Warangal, says Errabelli

According to family members of deceased Subrahmanyam, police are not conducting any independent investigation.

Family of deceased to oppose YSRC MLC’s bail plea

YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar — ysrcongresspartymandapeta.blogspot.com

Evidence accumulating against MLC Anantha Babu

The leader pointed to incidents in Adilabad district, where private schools with political support are also encroaching upon government land. — Representational image/DC

Parties keep watch on shady deals of leaders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Coal shortage in power plants: Centre advises states to place orders for imports

As per the data presented by CEA in the meeting, it was noted that the States of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have placed orders for the import of coal, while Punjab and Gujarat are in the advanced stage of finalisation of the tenders; and the other States need to put extra efforts to import the coal for blending at their power plants in time.— Representational image

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->