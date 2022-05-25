Nation Other News 25 May 2022 Historian identifies ...
Historian identifies idols carved during Kakatiyas’ reign

Published May 25, 2022, 2:25 am IST
The idols were found near a temple of local deity Pochamma in the village
Rathnakar Reddy identified the remains of an ancient temple on a mud heap on the outskirts of the village. (DC)
Jangaon: In the latest pit stop in his 10-year quest to ascertain the history of villages in Jangaon, historian Rathnakar Reddy identified two rare idols, of the deities Kuberudu and Kakathamma, from the Kakatiya era, in Chelpur village. The idols were made of locally sourced iron, Reddy noted.

Analysing the idols, Reddy said that the Kuberudu statue was carved in a manner that indicated eight sides, as he was part of the “Ashta Dikpalakulu (lords of direction).” He established Kuberudu's identity through markings of a sword, the deity's weapon, and a man, his vehicle.

 

The other idol, Reddy said, was of Goddess Chamundi, who was worshipped as Kakathamma during the reign of the Kakatiyas. The idol comprises markings of a lion, the deity’s vehicle, and the head of a “rakshasha (demon)” in the hand of the deity.

The idols were found near a temple of local deity Pochamma in the village.

“The idol of local goddess Pochamma is also beautifully carved along with many other statues of ‘Naga Devatha’ which were placed in the surroundings of the temple,” Reddy said.

Reddy said that the area had major iron ore deposits spread across 10 acres, from Venugolapa Swamy temple to Beerappa temple, along which iron rock was processed. Water was supplied from the Nagula Katta pond on the outskirts of the village, he said.

 

Several iron pellets and equipment made of rocks used during the “Naveena Sheela Yugam (the last section of the Stone Age) were also found, along with huge structures that stored food grains and red and ash-coloured utensils.

Reddy also identified the remains of an ancient temple on a mud heap on the outskirts of the village.

He called on the heritage department to take necessary measures for safekeeping the statues and other historical artefacts on priority.

Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


