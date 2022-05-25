Devotees may take holy dip in Rajeshwara Swamy temple

Vemulawada: After being stopped for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, devotees will may be allowed to take a holy dip in the dharma gundam of the ancient Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada.

The temple was reopened after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed but the gundam stayed off-limits. It is believed that bathing in the gundam would heal their ailments and wash away their sins.

In recent times, a large number of pilgrims are visiting the shrine, said temple executive officer L. Rama Devi. She wrote a letter to the endowment department seeking permission to allow the devotees to take a holy dip in the dharma gundam.

She explained that devotees at other shrines in the state were allowed to take a holy dip in their gundams and urged the department to give permission for reopening of the holy tank at the Vemulavada temple for the benefit of the pilgrims.