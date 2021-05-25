Ensure free trafic for oxygen, ambulances: Srikakulam Collector J Niwas

Srikakulam collector J Niwas and superintendent of police Amit Baradar asked the local officials to keep the main roads free from uprooted trees and electric poles for free movement of oxygen tankers and ambulances carrying patients. (Photo: twitter @POLICESRIKAKULM)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Srikakulam collector J Niwas and superintendent of police Amit Baradar visited several villages on the seaside in Ichapuram and Kaviti mandals on Monday and asked the local officials to keep the main roads free from uprooted trees and electric poles for free movement of oxygen tankers and ambulances carrying patients.

He told them that a cyclone has formed over Bay of Bengal, which is likely to cross the Odisha-West Bengal border on May 26. He said that there was a warning from IMD that high-velocity winds and rain would occur before and after crossing the systems that would cause large scale destruction. He said that he had also spoken to National Highway authorities to keep the roads free from debris.

The collector told the officials that there should be no interruption of power as it would affect Covid patients in hospitals and Covid care centres and see that oxygen supply was maintained.

When farmers asked him about saving crops, the collector told them that 19,000 tarpolines were acquired to cover the crop from rains and 5,000 bags to carry them to a safe place.

He suggested that the crop could be stored in schools, which have been closed now. He also asked the officials to maintain power supply, install generators and drinking water at cyclone shelters. He also suggested linking up PDS supply with cyclone shelters.

He said a campaign should be held in the fishermen community village to prevent them from venturing into the sea in the next four days.