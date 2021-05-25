Nation Other News 25 May 2021 Cyclone Yaas: Fisher ...
Nation, In Other News

Cyclone Yaas: Fishermen put on high alert in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 25, 2021, 8:59 am IST
Updated May 25, 2021, 9:23 am IST
Though AP is not going to have major impact of the storm, we have advised our fishermen to be on the safe side and not to venture into sea
Nearly 82,347 fishermen received messages successfully on cyclone alert on Monday and this means that they are aware of the storm and on the safe side. — Representational image/PTI
 Nearly 82,347 fishermen received messages successfully on cyclone alert on Monday and this means that they are aware of the storm and on the safe side. — Representational image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Fishermen in the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh are put on high alert not to venture into the sea and secure their assets like boats and fishing nets along the shore, in the wake of impending cyclonic storm Yaas.

Though the IMD forecast the intensity of the storm to be relatively less on AP, the state fisheries authorities sounded alert among the fishermen from nine coastal districts from Srikakulam to Nellore not to venture into the sea.

 

The ban on marine fishing which lasts up to June 30, has come handy during the time of the storm, as no motorised and mechanised boats are permitted for fishing in the sea during that period with an exception for traditional boats to fish in shallow waters near the shoreline.

However, keeping in mind some section of fishermen flouting the norms and venturing into the sea on traditional crafts and also on motorised boats for a brief period during the early hours of the day during the impending storm, the fisheries authorities are carrying out awareness programme at all fish landing centres to ensure that none violate the rule to ensure their safety.

 

As fishermen keep their boats, fishing nets and other equipment on the shore, the authorities advised them to secure them so that they may not be washed away in case of occurrence of high tide in the sea.

A senior official from the fisheries department said, “Though AP is not going to have a major impact of the storm, still we have advised our fishermen to be on the safe side by avoiding venturing into sea on traditional boats and others in violation of norms. Our personnel are keeping close watch at the fish landing centres to keep check on movement of the fishermen and boats.”

 

Meanwhile, Kakinada-based Reliance Foundation which sends both text and voice messages on weather conditions and other issues to farmers and fishermen on their mobile phones on a regular basis, has been sending cyclone alerts to the fishermen from its whether cell in the last two days alerting them about the storm and asking them not to venture into the sea and reach shore immediately in case if they are already in the sea.

Reliance Foundation state coordinator for AP and TS, N Chittibabu said, “Nearly 82,347 fishermen received messages successfully on cyclone alert on Monday and this means that they are aware of the storm and on the safe side.”

 

The AP government recently gave away a financial incentive worth Rs 10,000 each to over one lakh fishermen under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa Scheme to compensate for not going for fishing in the sea during the ban period.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh fishermen, cyclone yaas, ban on fishing till june 30, fishermen nets and boats safety, ap no major impact of cyclone yaas, kakinada-based reliance foundation
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A medical worker inoculates a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline workers, during the second wave of coronavirus in Bengaluru, May 23, 2021. (PTI /Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka receives 3 lakh Covishield vaccines from Centre

Health workers attend to patients infected with black fungus at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad, May 23, 2021. (AP /Mahesh Kumar A.)

Black fungus: Centre allocates additional vials of Amphotericin-B to States, UTs

A health worker collects a sample f)r Covid-19 test during lockdown, in New Delhi, Monday, May 24, 2021. (PTI)

Daily COVID-19 cases in India fall below 2-lakh mark after over one month

Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018. (Photo: ANI)

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi goes missing: Antiguan police



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mad rush for Covid concoction in AP

Thousands of COVID-19 patients arrive to receive ayurvedic medicine at Krishnapatnam, in Nellore district, Friday, May 21, 2021. (Photo: PTI)

Odisha government braces for Cyclone Yaas

The panchayati raj and water resources department has been asked to make necessary preparations to ensure an unhindered drinking water supply and plan to pre-position water tankers wherever necessary to help people during the aftermath of the cyclone. — Representational image/PTI

CJI N.V. Ramana considering live telecast of apex court proceedings

Justice N.V. Ramana launches a mobile app to grant access to the media to court proceedings without having to come physically to the Supreme Court, to help in their job of reporting. — PTI

Reporting of vaccination adverse effects made hugely difficult, going unreported

The AEFI Committee’s in-depth case review of 498 serious and severe events found 26 cases to be potential thromboembolic events following the administration of Covishield vaccine. (Representational Image/AFP)

Cyclone Yaas forming in Bay of Bengal: IMD

Satellite image of low pressure area formed over East-Central Bay of Bengal on Saturday. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham