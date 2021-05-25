Cyclone Yaas: Fishermen put on high alert in Andhra Pradesh

Nearly 82,347 fishermen received messages successfully on cyclone alert on Monday and this means that they are aware of the storm and on the safe side. — Representational image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Fishermen in the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh are put on high alert not to venture into the sea and secure their assets like boats and fishing nets along the shore, in the wake of impending cyclonic storm Yaas.

Though the IMD forecast the intensity of the storm to be relatively less on AP, the state fisheries authorities sounded alert among the fishermen from nine coastal districts from Srikakulam to Nellore not to venture into the sea.

The ban on marine fishing which lasts up to June 30, has come handy during the time of the storm, as no motorised and mechanised boats are permitted for fishing in the sea during that period with an exception for traditional boats to fish in shallow waters near the shoreline.

However, keeping in mind some section of fishermen flouting the norms and venturing into the sea on traditional crafts and also on motorised boats for a brief period during the early hours of the day during the impending storm, the fisheries authorities are carrying out awareness programme at all fish landing centres to ensure that none violate the rule to ensure their safety.

As fishermen keep their boats, fishing nets and other equipment on the shore, the authorities advised them to secure them so that they may not be washed away in case of occurrence of high tide in the sea.

A senior official from the fisheries department said, “Though AP is not going to have a major impact of the storm, still we have advised our fishermen to be on the safe side by avoiding venturing into sea on traditional boats and others in violation of norms. Our personnel are keeping close watch at the fish landing centres to keep check on movement of the fishermen and boats.”

Meanwhile, Kakinada-based Reliance Foundation which sends both text and voice messages on weather conditions and other issues to farmers and fishermen on their mobile phones on a regular basis, has been sending cyclone alerts to the fishermen from its whether cell in the last two days alerting them about the storm and asking them not to venture into the sea and reach shore immediately in case if they are already in the sea.

Reliance Foundation state coordinator for AP and TS, N Chittibabu said, “Nearly 82,347 fishermen received messages successfully on cyclone alert on Monday and this means that they are aware of the storm and on the safe side.”

The AP government recently gave away a financial incentive worth Rs 10,000 each to over one lakh fishermen under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa Scheme to compensate for not going for fishing in the sea during the ban period.