62nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

138,536

7,111

Recovered

57,692

3,283

Deaths

4,024

156

Maharashtra50231146001635 Tamil Nadu162778324112 Gujarat140636412858 Delhi134186540261 Rajasthan70283848163 Madhya Pradesh66653408290 Uttar Pradesh62683538161 West Bengal36671339272 Andhra Pradesh2780184156 Bihar257470211 Karnataka208965442 Punjab2060189840 Telangana1854109253 Jammu and Kashmir162180921 Odisha13365507 Haryana118476516 Kerala8485206 Assam393584 Jharkhand3701484 Uttarakhand317583 Chandigarh2621794 Chhatisgarh252640 Himachal Pradesh203594 Tripura1941650 Goa66160 Puducherry41120 Manipur3220 Meghalaya14121 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Other News 25 May 2020 Result of relaxed lo ...
Nation, In Other News

Result of relaxed lockdown in Hyderabad: 620 Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths in 14 days

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published May 25, 2020, 4:48 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2020, 4:49 pm IST
Senior officials of GHMC say they are not sure how many containment zones they are now watching
This is perhaps how the coronavirus is slipping through the GHMC's containment zones in Secunderabad. (DC Photo: PS)
 This is perhaps how the coronavirus is slipping through the GHMC's containment zones in Secunderabad. (DC Photo: PS)

Hyderabad: Have the lockdown relaxations done any good to Hyderabad? Well, reckon with this: since the central and Telangana governments eased the lockdown, the city has recorded 620 Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths in a span of 14 days. 

And coronavirus cases, which were earlier restricted to Charminar, Karwan, Malakpet and LB Nagar, have now spread to Secunderabad and Khairatabad.

 

However, unlike other states, the spread to new areas and the eruption of new cases is not due to infection transmission by those who returned from abroad and are in paid quarantine, or by guest workers who have returned to state or are transiting through Telangana.

According to officials monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the city, the disease is being locally transmitted due to crowding at liquor shops, wholesale outlets, hospitals, weekly markets, banks and private organisations.

Take Musheerabad for instance. Until  last week, the locality, which straddles Hyderabad and Secunderabad, was Covid-19 free. But over 15 cases have been reported there in two days.

And in the Secunderabad zone, officials have had to notify over 25 containment areas including house-level clusters there.

One official told Deccan Chronicle: “So we are just following the standard operating procedure (SOP), without notifying the cases to the higher authorities who asked us to just follow the guidelines without irking them often.”

So Deccan Chronicle asked senior officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and asked them the question: Do you know how many containment areas or house clusters there are?

One senior official at the GHMC HQ said he did not. The numbers fluctuate daily.

“What I remember is that we had 165 containment zones two or three weeks ago. We have no clue after that. We have not been keeping count. The local teams have been asked to follow the SOPs,” the official said.

Further, he said that the corporation could not officially give out the compiled data because there were instructions from the higher authorities not to do so. “We see Covid-19 being transmitted to other parts of the city but we do not understand how to curtail the transmission due to the relaxations,” he added.

Tags: hyderabad lockdown, ghmc containment zone, coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


