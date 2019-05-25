Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  India's lower order will comprise match-winners like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter) LIVE| ICC World Cup 2019: IND vs NZ warm-up match, India in trouble as Kohli departs
 
Nation Other News 25 May 2019 Sri Lankan President ...
Nation, In Other News

Sri Lankan President may attend Modi's swearing-in-ceremony

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 25, 2019, 3:17 pm IST
Updated May 25, 2019, 3:17 pm IST
Earlier, President Sirisena congratulated PM Modi on his victory in the general election. Sirisena tweeted to inform about his gesture.
Sri Lankan President Maithriapala Sirisena (Photo: AP)
 Sri Lankan President Maithriapala Sirisena (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: According to an official at the Sri Lankan President’s office, President Maithripala Sirisena will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony scheduled to be held on May 30 in New Delhi.

The Hindu reported an official at the President’s office to have confirmed the news.

 

Earlier, President Sirisena congratulated PM Modi on his victory in the general election. Sirisena tweeted to inform about his gesture:

Following PM Modi’s election as Prime Minister in 2014, then President Mahinda Rajapaksa attended the swearing-in-ceremony, along with other global leaders.

After PM Modi secured a resounding majority, all top Sri Lankan leaders wished him, expressing their desire to work with him to take bilateral ties forward.

MEA officials said since the conversation between the leaders was between them, they were not in a position to confirm anything until formal invitations are sent out and accepted.

The government sources were unable to confirm anything as the conversation was between the leaders and others were not privy to this information.

...
Tags: maithripala sirisena, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Gambhir asserted that he would not make any false promises to the people of Delhi and will focus on making the city the

Elections come and go, shouldn't lose conscience: Gambhir to Kejriwal

Sen, who shaved his head in front of the people of Harana village in Rajgarh, attributed this defeat to party's unfulfilled promise of loan waivers to the farmers. (Photo: ANI)

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

TRS would achieve very good results in the local body polls (held this month) the votes of which would be counted soon, the sources said. (Photo: File)

TRS will analyse loss; Modi factor one of the reasons

After the meeting today, Modi will call on President Ram Nath Kovind, staking claim to form the government. (Photo: ANI)

Political leaders arrive in Delhi for NDA meeting



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

Sen, who shaved his head in front of the people of Harana village in Rajgarh, attributed this defeat to party's unfulfilled promise of loan waivers to the farmers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bharat star Salman Khan remembers his co-star Laxmikant Berde; find out what he said

A still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun featuring Salman Khan and Laxmikant Berde. (Photo: YouTube/Rajshri)
 

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

Modi-led BJP has swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. (Photo:AP)
 

Huge Apple iPhone 11 leaks reveal radical camera details, physical changes and more

While the face of the handset will retain the same design, the biggest cosmetic changes will be seen on the rear of the iPhone 11. (Photo: MacRumors)
 

Now, teach your brain to suppress bad memories

Inside our brains, a cashew-shaped structure called the hippocampus stores the sensory and emotional information that makes up memories, whether they are positive or negative. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Salman Khan’s new challenge for 'Bharat' is all set to take over internet; watch

A screengrab from Bharat trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/T-Series)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Several students dead, injured as fire breaks out in Surat

The primary reports state that the fire was caused due to short circuit and spread rapidly engulfing the entire building. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

TRS will review losses, says K T Rama Rao

K T Rama Rao

Road accident in Odisha kills five, injures two

Photo: Representational image

Dissent of Election Commissioners will be recorded: EC

EC Ashok Lavasa (EC), CEC Sunil Arora (C) and EC Sushil Chandra. (Photo: File)

Inform me about service issues: Delhi Minister to DMRC

Delhi Trasnport Minister Kailash Gahlot (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham