Nation Other News 25 Apr 2022 Support women journa ...
Nation, In Other News

Support women journalists: MLC Kavitha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 25, 2022, 1:13 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2022, 8:41 am IST
Kavitha urged journalists to speak the truth and not let the threats of any political party keep the people away from the truth
TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Twiter)
 TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Twiter)

Hyderabad: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday expressed concern that women journalists were being harassed and trolled for being fearless and raising their voice. She said that it was important that people, especially women, supported each other.

While addressing a gathering of over 250 women journalists at a workshop here, Kavitha said that a party had harassed leading women journalists via an app called Tek Fog. Kavitha said that trolling was gender-based.
She urged journalists to speak the truth and not let the threats of any political party keep the people away from the truth.

 

She said that the state government valued the contribution of every journalist. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana is the only state to have accredited 18,000 journalists. She added that the government had supported the media fraternity with a welfare fund of Rs 100 crore. On the death of a journalist, the government provides Rs 1 lakh support, Rs 3,000 pension per month to the kin for five years and Rs 1,000 towards fee of children until class 10.

Kavitha further added that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had supported the families of deceased journalists by providing a Rs 2 lakh compensation.

 

...
Tags: women journalists, tek fog, welfare fund for journos
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI file image)

Karnataka CM Bommai to review COVID situation in the state today

News

Eminent citizens, activists join Peace March

GHMC workers are lifting garbage every day and bin collectors visit households in the mornings but many people throw garbage in the nearby open land or on roads. This can be seen at Charminar bus stop, and RTC crossroads. — Representational image/DC

Most by-lanes in Hyderabad being used as open dump yards

Before his death, Prashant gave a statement to police saying he took the extreme step because of harassment by SI Uday Kiran. — Representational image/DC

SI suspended after youth dies by suicide



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Plea over protection of Great Indian Bustard mentioned in Supreme Court

Great Indian Bustard. (Photo: PTI)

Toll plazas hike charges

There is a daily tax collection of around Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore across all toll plazas in the state. Following the revision, it is likely to touch Rs 12 crore, officials said. — DC Image

Interview | We need to refashion our politics to address new realities: Ashwani Kumar

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar. (Twitter)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->