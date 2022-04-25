Support women journalists: MLC Kavitha

Hyderabad: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday expressed concern that women journalists were being harassed and trolled for being fearless and raising their voice. She said that it was important that people, especially women, supported each other.

While addressing a gathering of over 250 women journalists at a workshop here, Kavitha said that a party had harassed leading women journalists via an app called Tek Fog. Kavitha said that trolling was gender-based.

She urged journalists to speak the truth and not let the threats of any political party keep the people away from the truth.

She said that the state government valued the contribution of every journalist. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana is the only state to have accredited 18,000 journalists. She added that the government had supported the media fraternity with a welfare fund of Rs 100 crore. On the death of a journalist, the government provides Rs 1 lakh support, Rs 3,000 pension per month to the kin for five years and Rs 1,000 towards fee of children until class 10.

Kavitha further added that during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had supported the families of deceased journalists by providing a Rs 2 lakh compensation.