Nation Other News 25 Apr 2022 Vizag pharma units u ...
Nation, In Other News

Vizag pharma units undergo third-party safety audit

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 25, 2022, 12:36 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2022, 12:36 am IST
This follows a series of accidents that have taken place in north coastal Andhra region and mounting pressure from environmentalists
Around 33 persons died and 60 were injured in 50 industrial accidents in the past two years in this region. (By arrangement)
 Around 33 persons died and 60 were injured in 50 industrial accidents in the past two years in this region. (By arrangement)

Visakhapatnam: The State government has launched a third party safety audit of bulk drug manufacturers. This follows a series of accidents that have taken place in north coastal Andhra region and there is pressure from environmentalists. The region has 130 bulk drug manufacturing units.

Deputy inspector of factories GVV Satyanarayana said his department completed the third party safety audit in December last by inspecting 44 manufacturers in Paravada and other areas of Visakhapatnam. This was a routine check.

 

But the government insisted that all the 130 units be covered. The audit of the remaining 86 units began two days ago and this would take three months. The third party team comprises experts from chemical engineering, electrical, mechanical and operations.

The team would list required additional safety steps and suggest such action for each unit. The audit would be valid for a period of one year for select units and more for others. The last departmental safety audit was in 2020, and it involved the pollution control board, fire, boiler and electricity department officials.

 

Asked about the pharma city having its own firefighting equipment including tenders, the deputy inspector said only Ramki and Laurus have these. “The SNF industries put out a fire in just 15 minutes with the equipment they had there two days ago. There was no loss of life or injuries to any. All units should have internal mechanism to fight the fire,” he said.

GVMC corporator from industrial belt, Ganga Rao, said these third party safety audits were an eyewash. “They are not accountable and often take the management side. It’s that the government is washing its hands of the responsibilities,’’ he said.

 

Vizag region has 2,940 industries including the pharmaceutical units. Around 33 persons died and 60 were injured in 50 industrial accidents in the past two years in this region.

...
Tags: pharma companies
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

Fire breaks out at pharma unit in Vizag, no casualties nor injuries reported
Andhra Pradesh: Six killed, 12 injured in fire mishap at chemical factory
Many errors led to Porus Laboratories blast
6 workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Bharuch

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister e-inaugurated multiple development initiatives in J&K

rime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

J&K youth will not suffer as their forefathers did; PM

Union home minister, Amit Shah. (PTI)

Amit Shah in Pondy

Political strategist Prashant Kishor(L) and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI/DC)

I-PAC to oversee TRS’ poll campaign



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Plea over protection of Great Indian Bustard mentioned in Supreme Court

Great Indian Bustard. (Photo: PTI)

Toll plazas hike charges

There is a daily tax collection of around Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore across all toll plazas in the state. Following the revision, it is likely to touch Rs 12 crore, officials said. — DC Image

Interview | We need to refashion our politics to address new realities: Ashwani Kumar

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar. (Twitter)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->