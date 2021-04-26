Corona restrictions imposed in Vijayawada Durga temple

Devotees would be allowed to enter into the temple from 6.30 am to 7.30 pm only following Covid-19 guidelines. (Photo: PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 restrictions have been imposed at the famous Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, restraining darshan timings and suspending several pujas. While the Antaralaya Darshanam (sanctum sanctorum) has been cancelled, devotees would be allowed to enter into the temple from 6.30 am to 7.30 pm only following Covid-19 guidelines.

On Saturday, a priest working at the temple had succumbed, and nearly 45 people working at the Durga temple had been infected by Covid-19. As a precautionary measure, the temple administration has imposed curbs following a meeting between executive committee chairman Pyla Somi Naidu, executive officer D. Brahmaramba and priests.

Temple timings changed in view of night curfew being imposed from 10 pm to 5 am to contain the spread of Covid-19 and to restrain the spread of the disease on the temple premises.

Temple executive officer Brahmaramba said that the devotees coming to the temple for darshan should wear masks and maintain physical distance. She explained that all the Arjitha Sevas will be performed in ekantham (solitude), and the devotees will be allowed for darshan from 6.30 am to 7.30 pm.

She said the devotees will be denied entry through the Ghat Road and Mahamandapam route after 7 pm, and the Antaralaya darshan for devotees has been cancelled. The EO stated that Rs 200 fine will be imposed for temple staff for violating rules.

Temple trust committee chairman Somi Naidu said that for every one hour Sodium Hypochlorite will be sprayed in the queue lines through which the devotees enter the temple premises. He said the devotees shall not form groups and maintain distance and disburse from the premises after the darshanam.