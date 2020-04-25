32nd Day Of Lockdown

Nation, In Other News

Woman doc has argument with flat residents. Is she justified in going to cops?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA T
Published Apr 25, 2020, 11:51 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2020, 11:54 am IST
The residents did not want any outsiders coming into their complex
No Entry signboards have become common in Hyderabad since the coronavirus contagion spread to many localities in the city. (DC Photo)
 No Entry signboards have become common in Hyderabad since the coronavirus contagion spread to many localities in the city. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad: Days after the central government issued an ordinance outlawing any kind of violence, verbal or physical, against doctors, a woman doctor working at Gandhi Hospital went to the police complaning that she was shouted at by the residents of an apartment complex at Vanasthalipuram.

According to the Vanasthalipuram police, the complainant, Dr Snigdha, went to her brother’s flat at an apartment complex at Mansoorabad on April 22 to collect her luggage. But the residents of the apartment complex allegedly picked up a quarrel with her and abused her as they didn't want any outsider in their building.

 

The police said the woman complained that the apartment residents threatened with dire consequences.


So on Friday, she gave a complaint seeking action against the apartment residents, and a case has been registered for the probe, the police added.

On Friday, the doctor also brought the issue to the notice of health minister Etala Rajender.

