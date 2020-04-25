32nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

25,029

581

Recovered

5,729

233

Deaths

794

13

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan206149333 Madhya Pradesh194528199 Tamil Nadu182196023 Uttar Pradesh177824826 Andhra Pradesh101617131 Telangana98329125 West Bengal57110318 Karnataka50015818 Jammu and Kashmir4941126 Kerala4583384 Punjab3097217 Haryana2801863 Bihar239442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand6383 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36191 Chandigarh28150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 25 Apr 2020 Would you believe th ...
Nation, In Other News

Would you believe that this used to be a bus?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NISCHITH N
Published Apr 25, 2020, 4:27 pm IST
Updated Apr 25, 2020, 4:32 pm IST
Karnataka's state transporter has turned its idle fleet into mobile fever clinics
The KSRTC has turned some of its buses into mobile fever clinics to reach villages in rural Karnataka. (DC Photo)
 The KSRTC has turned some of its buses into mobile fever clinics to reach villages in rural Karnataka. (DC Photo)

Bengaluru: Hemmed in by the Covid-19 pandemic, governments have been commandeering every kind of infrastructure they can lay their hands on and repurposing it to fight the deadly virus.

First we saw stadiums and railway coaches converted into quarantine facilities. Then we saw public transport buses turned into disinfection corridors.

 

Now, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stepped up to put its idle fleet to good use. The Mysuru division of KSRTC has turned some of its buses into mobile fever clinics to screen people for influenza-like symptoms, which may be a sign of a coronavirus infection. 

These souped-up mobile clinics will be totally refitted with medical facilities exclusively dedicated to coronavirus containment zones.

These clinics on wheels are ideal for villages that are underserved by the present health infrastructure. Take a vallage like Mosambayanahalli. One person in that village has tested positive for coronavirus infection, and there is apprehension that the virus has spread to others in the vicinity. But how to find out? It’s impossible to cart the whole village to the primary health centre, which is quite a distance away.

The answer is to send a mobile clinic to the village a conduct a preliminary screening for COVID symptoms.

Each refitted bus will have two compartments: one for testing with privacy, a bed, a doctor’a chamber, a washbasin, a hand wash; and the other for a doctor and a nurse.

...
Tags: ksrtc bus, ksrtc mobile fever clinic, mysuru ksrtc
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


