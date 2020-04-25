32nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

24,447

1,408

Recovered

5,496

484

Deaths

780

59

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan203449332 Madhya Pradesh184621092 Tamil Nadu175586622 Uttar Pradesh162122625 Telangana98329125 Andhra Pradesh95514529 West Bengal51410318 Karnataka47415218 Jammu and Kashmir4541095 Kerala4503313 Punjab2987017 Haryana2751863 Bihar223442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand5983 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Kanpur reports 31 ne ...
Nation, In Other News

Kanpur reports 31 new Covid-19 cases

ANI
Published Apr 25, 2020, 11:07 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2020, 11:07 am IST
According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 1,604 cases of covid-19
Representative image (ANI)
 Representative image (ANI)

As many as 31 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kanpur on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 144, an official said.

"31 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kanpur on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 144 in Kanpur. Total three people have died till date due to Covid-19 in the city," said Dr Ashok Shukla, Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur.

 

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 1,604 cases of covid-19, including 206 cured/discharged/migrated and 24 deaths.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), kanpur


