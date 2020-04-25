Kanpur reports 31 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 31 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kanpur on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 144, an official said.

"31 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kanpur on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 144 in Kanpur. Total three people have died till date due to Covid-19 in the city," said Dr Ashok Shukla, Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has 1,604 cases of covid-19, including 206 cured/discharged/migrated and 24 deaths.