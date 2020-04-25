32nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

24,447

1,408

Recovered

5,496

484

Deaths

780

59

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan203449332 Madhya Pradesh184621092 Tamil Nadu175586622 Uttar Pradesh162122625 Telangana98329125 Andhra Pradesh95514529 West Bengal51410318 Karnataka47415218 Jammu and Kashmir4541095 Kerala4503313 Punjab2987017 Haryana2751863 Bihar223442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand5983 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Assam36191 Chhatisgarh36300 Chandigarh27150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry740 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 25 Apr 2020 IIT-Delhi develops C ...
Nation, In Other News

IIT-Delhi develops COVID-19 test kit, gets ICMR's approval

ANI
Published Apr 25, 2020, 9:25 am IST
Updated Apr 25, 2020, 9:25 am IST
This is the first probe-free assay for Covid-19 approved by the ICMR
IIT Delhi develops Covid-19 test kit (ANI)
 IIT Delhi develops Covid-19 test kit (ANI)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has developed a COVID-19 test kit, which has got the approval of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"We started working on it by the end of January and got it ready in three months. We wanted to contribute to affordable low-cost diagnostics that could be used in large numbers," V Perumal, Professor at IIT-Delhi, told.
Perumal said that it is a swab testing kit.

 

"Testing will be cheaper than all existing devices," he said, adding that the device is affordable for commercial production.

ICMR had on Thursday approved detection assay for COVID-19, which has been developed by researchers at IIT-Delhi's Kusuma School of Biological Sciences (KSBS).

"The assay has been validated at the ICMR with a sensitivity and specificity of 100 per cent. This makes IIT-Delhi the first academic institute to have obtained ICMR approval for a real-time PCR-based diagnostic assay," read a statement from IIT-Delhi.

This is the first probe-free assay for Covid-19 approved by the ICMR and it will be useful for specific and affordable high throughput testing. It can easily be scaled up as it does not require fluorescent probes.

The team is targeting large-scale deployment of the kit at affordable prices with suitable industrial partners as soon as possible.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), iit delhi


Latest From Nation

Representative image (ANI)

Kanpur reports 31 new Covid-19 cases

Fire fighters spray disinfectants in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Pritam Bandyopadhyay)

Complete shutdown for Chennai and four other cities in Tamil Nadu

: People sit in painted circles maintaining social distancing as they wait for their turn to collect relief material during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Hyderabad. PTI Photo

Beneficiaries in Hyderabad selling charity grains back to shops for money

A biologist prepares a sample collected for COVID-19 testing. (AFP)

Infant contracts coronavirus from nurse in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Pandemic poses a different challenge to Andaman Islands

A map of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Lockdown reveals fresh air, cleaner rivers in India

Deserted banks of the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and Yamuna are seen during lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus in Prayagraj, India (AP)

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)

Top bureaucrats rushed to hotspot districts as Covid-19 cases surge in Telangana

The state administration is frustrated by the lack of compliance with social distance norms at several places in the state such as this scene from Uppal in Hyderabad. (DC Photo)

Kanpur reports 31 new Covid-19 cases

Representative image (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham