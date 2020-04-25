32nd Day Of Lockdown

Nation Other News 25 Apr 2020 Clerics call upon Mu ...
Nation, In Other News

Clerics call upon Muslims to avoid group prayers and show-off iftar parties

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI AND ATHER MOIN
Published Apr 25, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Apr 25, 2020, 12:19 pm IST
Ramzan, a month of fasting and prayer, begins amid lockdown restrictions due to corona epidemic
Hyderabad: With the sighting of the Ramzan  moon in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Nagpur and other placescountry, a month of fasting and prayers got under way in the midst of a lockdown.

April 25, Saturday, is the first day of Ramzan month.

 

The Markazi Ruyat-e-Hilaal Committee of Sadar Majlis Ulema-e-Deccan on Friday confirmed the sighting of the moon. A meeting of the committee was held at  Khankha-e-Kamil Shuttariya, presided over by Moulana Syed Qubool Badsha Shuttari, the secretary of Sadar Majlis Ulema-e-Deccan.

Moulana Shuttari said the first fast will be on Saturday. He appealed to the Muslim community to avoid congregational prayers in view of the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections.
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao greeted the people on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan and urged the people to stay at home and offer their prayers.

Muslims are trying to beat the lockdown blues by resolving to spend maximum time in prayers. However, there is some frustration among a section of people about Ramzan this year turning out to be different from previous years.

ounselling is being offered by religious leaders for such people. Though the importance of the masjid cannot be undermined, it has been pointed out people should stay indoors due to the threat of Covid-19 disease. Many YouTube channels of various religious sects have become active. Youth have been roped into these activities on the internet.

It said the main focus of people in the month of Ramzan was to keep themselves away from materialistic desires, which had of late taken the upper hand over prayers and ibadaat.

Abid Rasool Khan, former chairman of minority commission, said, “This Ramzan is no doubt different and it is also going to pave a way for many others in future to observe the holy month in this manner. Most people have resolved to observe it at home and keep it as simple as possible. It was only heard by us from our great grandfathers, and we are now actually going to follow it. Many of them will face problems and they have been asked to adopt technology to reach out in case of any issues.”

The pressure to show-off their opulence during iftar parties, which had become synonymous with Ramzan, will not be an event this year.

Iftar had of late become a political and social event. It also had an element of upper-class pride, which had upset many senior members of the community. The senior members are also happy that there will not be too much of eating-out and shopping this year. While these will be done away with this year, people are also going to relearn to carry out iftar with family and elders.

Mohammed Mushtaq Malik, the president of Tahreek Muslim Shabban, said, “Youngsters are feeling the pinch as they would always be out with friends during iftar, and they were mostly together with them in masjids. This year they have to be at home with their parents, and it is proving to be difficult for them. But they have been told to abide by the rules of lockdown and no one would be allowed to go outside.”

Concerns have been raised about objections raised by police in Mahbubnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad and Karimnagar about the use of loudspeakers and sirens for the announcement of Sehri, iftar and Azaan.

“There is no order so far. But local police officers in districts have approached masjids and asked them to refrain from making public announcements. But we have told them that we will not abide by this request because these are for the people and many of them are dependent on it,” said Malik.

Tags: hyderabad, ramzan moon, fasting, coronavirus, lockdown
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
