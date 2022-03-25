Vigilance raids edible oil units in Andhra Pradesh

AP Vigilance and Enforcement Department conducted surprise checks on traders of palmolein and other edible oils throughout the state. (file photo)

VIJAYAWADA: AP Vigilance and Enforcement Department conducted surprise checks on traders of palmolein and other edible oils throughout the state.

Vigilance officials said they have been continuing checks since March 6 to curb hoarding of oils by traders in the backdrop of war in Ukraine. As many as 3,036 wholesalers, retailers, supermarkets and manufacturers have been inspected. 67 cases have been registered under Essential Commodities Act, 1,371 cases under Legal Metrology Act 2009 and Legal Metrology Packaged Commodities Rules 2011, and 43 cases under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. In addition, nine criminal cases have been filed.

Vigilance and Enforcement Department has warned wholesale/retail traders, supermarkets and manufacturing units against hoarding palmolein and other edible oils, which could lead to artificial scarcity and result in rise in prices. Otherwise, appropriate action, including criminal cases, could be launched against them, officials warned.