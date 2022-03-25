Invest india Meet: Tirupati Airport’s potential showcased

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Airport’s potential as a machine, repair, overhaul (MRO) hub for aircraft servicing in the country was showcased at the Invest India Meet held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Releasing a report on the occasion, Tirupati MP Dr. Maddila Gurumurthy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for identifying the immense potential of Tirupati city, which is well connected with rest of the country in terms of air services.

The MP disclosed that land acquisition for the proposed MRO facility at Tirupati Airport is in final stages. “As of now, 1,041.83 acres of required land is available. Remaining 14.13 acres is under acquisition. A 20-acre cargo facility is also proposed under Krishi UDAN scheme," he underlined.

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in his foreword to the report, underlined that Tirupati has actively used strategic advantages to position itself as an emerging pioneer in aviation industry. “Tirupati's aviation market enjoys significant air traffic and demand. It is well supported through ancillary industries,” the CM pointed out.

Deepak Bagla, CEO, National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency, noted that aviation industry has grown into an important engine of growth for India's economy. The industry plays an enabling role for other economic activities. Today, India is emerging as the third largest aviation market in the world. To capitalise on enormous potential of MRO sector, the centre has designated eight airports, including Tirupati, for development of MRO infrastructure, Bagla explained.

Jayant Singh, assistant vice president (Defence and Aerospace), Invest India, and Keku Bomi Gazder, CEO, AAI Cargo, were among those present at the meet.