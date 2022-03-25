Nation Other News 25 Mar 2022 Activists root for l ...
Nation, In Other News

Activists root for labourers’ rights

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Mar 25, 2022, 2:31 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2022, 6:59 am IST
There are around 45 lakh labourers in Telangana, including domestic helps
Social organisations, which work closely with the labour community, alleged that for the government business takes preference over rights and security of the people. (Representational Image/ AFP)
Hyderabad: A majority of labourers, who are working in Telangana, are being deprived of the rights covered by labour laws. Wednesday’s fire accident at Bhoiguda, which claimed lives of 11 labourers from Bihar and its aftermath, reflect the unfortunate state of migrant workers in the state. There are around 45 lakh labourers in Telangana, including domestic helps.

Social organisations, which work closely with the labour community, alleged that for the government business takes preference over rights and security of the people.

 

They alleged that many industries within the GHMC limits are functioning without licenses and official registrations. The wages are poor, work conditions pathetic and safety measures go for a toss in such factories and industries, they alleged.
On their part, authorities turn a Nelson’s Eye to all such violations. When there is a crisis they are seen in action for a day or two and after some compensation is paid, they disappear, they alleged. Government authorities should make sure that stringent action is taken against employers who bend labour norms to suit their interests. The state government must provide low-rental houses or rooms for labourers as is done in Kerala.

 

Meanwhile, the labour department dismissed all the allegations, stating that there were continued inspections of all industries. Labourers are encouraged to enrol themselves in the E-shram portal.

Sr Lissy Joseph, NGO representative for Telangana legal service authorities, said, “Before the labour courts came up, it was a mandate for the labour commission to inspect the working places of  labour but now nothing of that sort happens.”

Dr E. Ganagdhar, joint commissioner of labour, in a quick response, said “the allegations are baseless. Authorities are working hard to ensure a safe and secure environment for all labourers. In a span of four or five months, the department was able to enrol 32 lakh labourers in E-shram.” he said.

 

Tags: telangana labour rights
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


