Nation Current Affairs 25 Mar 2021 Retd SSC officers ca ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Retd SSC officers can use military ranks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Mar 25, 2021, 8:43 am IST
Updated Mar 25, 2021, 8:52 am IST
This decision will not only remove dissatisfaction among the retired SSC officers, but will serve as a big boost to the young aspirants
The demand for use of military ranks by Short Service Commission (SSC) officers after release from service has been pending since 1983. (Representational image/PTI)
 The demand for use of military ranks by Short Service Commission (SSC) officers after release from service has been pending since 1983. (Representational image/PTI)

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has decided to allow the retired Short Service Commission (SSC) officers of the Indian Army to use military ranks.

The Short Service Commission (SSC) officers, after completion of their mandated terms and conditions of service, were not authorised to use the military ranks. This had been causing dissatisfaction and discontentment among the SSC officers who serve under the same service conditions and face similar hardships as Permanent Commission officers with similar service profile.

 

“This decision of the government will not only remove dissatisfaction and discontentment among the retired SSC officers, but will serve as a big boost to the young aspirants,” said defence ministry in a statement on Wednesday. It said that this decision will act as morale booster for the existing SSC officers.

The demand for use of military ranks by Short Service Commission (SSC) officers after release from service has been pending since 1983. The SSC officers form the backbone of the support cadre of the Army. They serve for a period of 10-14 years to make up the deficiency of young officers in units.

 

There have been several attempts of making the SSC attractive. Permission to allow use of military ranks by these officers has been one of their major demands. Unlike in the past when SSC officers used to serve for a period of five years, now they serve for a tenure of 10 years, further extendable by four years. The SSC officers provide a support cadre to the officers’ cadre of the Army and has been created primarily to provide young officers to the units.

...
Tags: short service commission officers, retired ssc officers military ranks, ssc officers not happy for not using military ranks, morale booster for ssc officers, army officers military ranks
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The former technocrat, who has vowed to make Palakakad city the best in the country in five years, talks more development and less politics during the campaign meetings. (PTI)

Kerala polls: BJP hopes to chug into Palakkad with E Sreedharan's candidature

The injured are being treated at a hospital, the SHO said.(Representational image)

Three soldiers dead, 5 injured as their vehicle overturns, catches fire in Rajasthan

Many parts of the lake have been eaten away by encroachments. (Representational image/DC)

24 'dead' lakes in Hyderabad as water quality worsens

The NIA added Section 16 (punishment for terrorist act) and 18 (punishment for conspiracy) of the UAPA Act against Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze. — ANI

NIA invokes UAPA against suspended police officer Sachin Waze



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Chief Justice recommends Ramana as his successor

Justice Ramana will be the second Telugu speaking Chief Justice of India. (Photo: PTI)

SC asks Param Bir Singh to move HC on CBI probe in allegations against Deshmukh

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. (PTI)

Reshuffle among Mumbai police, 86 cops transferred

In all, 65 officials from the Mumbai Crime Branch alone were shunted out, some of them to the traffic department. (Representational image: PTI file photo)

Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat faces Opposition ire

Soon after President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which will now be known as 'Narendra Modi stadium', social media was flooded with remarks, including by some leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties who alleged that the renaming exercise amounted to an

India records highest single-day spike with 47,262 fresh COVID-19 cases

Health workers prepare to takes swab samples to test for COVID-19 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, on March 23, 2021. (AP/Rajanish Kakade)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham