Stanley girls’ High School alumni recall old days

Students of Stanley Girls High school students take selfie during the annual day celebrations of the school at Abids on Friday. (DC)

HYDERABAD: The 126-year-old Stanley Girls’ High School at Chapel road celebrated its annual day on Friday and invited alumni to add to the celebration. One could spot students from several earlier batches enjoying the outing and clicking selfies at their favourite spots on the campus.

Occupying the limelight were a mother and her daughter, both from the school, who made it to the event. Anulya Bai, who passed out of this school three decades back, used to drop her daughter at the school every day. On Friday, she was brought there by her daughter, a product of the same school.

Barha Adeel, alumni, said, “We are so excited that we are able to meet all our classmates. We have taken photographs. It was so memorable” Syeda Soha said, “school friends are those we can share everything with. We recalled the best days of our school.”

Sindhura Srivally of 2020 the batch said “these gatherings will enhance the spirit and boost a ‘feel good’ factor.”

Dance numbers by tiny-tots dressed in lambada attire and some with the pastel color frocks provided a jolly good time to the audience, including special invitees.

The special guest for the evening, Dr Asha Daniel, said “the talent with which one is gifted should be used to appropriate levels and for the betterment of humanity.”

School principal Daphne Alfred and her team ensured a wonderful evening for the students.