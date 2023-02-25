  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 25 Feb 2023 South Telangana dist ...
Nation, In Other News

South Telangana districts hottest in February in last 5 years

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 25, 2023, 12:10 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2023, 7:32 am IST
People use umbrella to protect themselves from from the heat on a hot summer afternoon in Hyderabad. (R. Pavan/DC)
 People use umbrella to protect themselves from from the heat on a hot summer afternoon in Hyderabad. (R. Pavan/DC)

HYDERABAD: In the last five years from 2018-2022, southern districts in the state have remained hotter than the northern districts in February for the last five years from 2018 to 2022, according to IMD’s latest report.

As per the temperature data, last February Nalgonda recorded a mean temperature at 34 degree, followed by Mahbubnagar and Bhadrachalam at 33.3, Hyderabad 32.0 and Khammam 31.6. In north Telangana, Medak and Nizamabad recorded 32.3 degree, with Adilabad - 32.1, Ramgundam - 31.9 and Hanamkonda 30.6 following them.

Bhadrachalam has been the hottest district in the state for the last five years since recording a mean temperature of 35.4 degree in 2018.

For Hyderabad, in the last five years, the mean temperatures remained in the range of 31-32 degree with the highest temperature of 32.5 degree being recorded in February 2019.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, IMD Hyderabad director K. Naga Ratna said, “Temperatures in February are slightly on the higher side compared to last year, especially since February 12. One of the reasons is long dryness across the state. The easterlies and north-easterlies are still prevailing over the state which is increasing the temperature. We will have to see if La Nina weakens and El Nino sets in over the next two weeks. They can bring drastic changes in the weather conditions. The state is still under the impact of La Nina and we will have to wait to see how the weather conditions change after March 1”.

The IMD report states that the hottest day in the last ten years was February 24th, 2016 with Nizamabad recording 40.6 degrees. During that decade, there were ten instances of extreme events in February, five each in north and south regions, in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

In February 2019, two extreme mean temperatures were reported in Adilabad – 38.3 degree and Bhadrachalam -38.5 degree. The next two extreme events were in 2017-in Khammam 37.8 degree and Mahbubnagar 40.3 degree.

February 2016 recorded the highest number of extreme events with four in north Telangana – Hanamkonda, Medak, Nizamabad and two in south Telangana – Hyderabad and Nalgonda.

The hottest days were in the third week of February from 21 to 25.

...
Tags: high temperature, telangana heat wave, south telangana districts
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 26 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

IMD forecasts heat conditions over Andhra Pradesh
Water shortage hits Adilabad district amid soaring temperatures

Latest From Nation

The Congress Party also commits to ensuring that India has a globally competitive business and investment-friendly environment. We also commit to creating an economically integrated South Asia,

Congress party moves economic resolution at 85th Plenary in Raipur

A file photo of Congress MP T Subbarami Reddy (L) and Kerala MP Kodikunnil Suresh (R) with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

Sonia Gandhi left her indelible mark on Telugu politics

AP Planning Board vice-chairman and YSR Congress MLA Malladi Vishnu (Image Source:Twitter)

YSRC dares Lokesh for debate on AP’s development

CEO of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board D. Madhukar Naik (Image Source: Twitter)

Notice to defence ministry over alleged irregularities in SCB elections



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending February 28

Two major Telugu Sankranti releases will be streamed on OTT platforms this week. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

CJI rues lack of empathy in educational institutions

19th Annual Convocation at Nalsar University of Law Hyderabad, (left to Right) Justice Ujjal Bhuyan Chief Justice High Court for the State of Telangana and Chancellor,NALSAR, Justice P.S Narasimha Judge Supreme Court of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud Chief Justice of India, and Justice V. Ramasubramanian Judge. Supreme court of India and others participate. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)

Will get married when right girl comes along: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', at Hiranagar in Kathua district, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Fiji wants India's help to revive sugar industry

Sugarcane Growers’ Council CEO Vimal Dutt, Fiji’s sugar industry minister Charan Jeath Singh, Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Bhan Pratap Singh and Iiai, Second Secretary Fiji High Commission, New Delhi

In a first, IAF woman fighter pilot to participate in aerial wargames outside country

For the first time, an Indian Air Force woman fighter pilot would be part of the Indian contingent for the aerial wargames to be held with outside the country. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->