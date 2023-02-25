South Telangana districts hottest in February in last 5 years

People use umbrella to protect themselves from from the heat on a hot summer afternoon in Hyderabad. (R. Pavan/DC)

HYDERABAD: In the last five years from 2018-2022, southern districts in the state have remained hotter than the northern districts in February for the last five years from 2018 to 2022, according to IMD’s latest report.

As per the temperature data, last February Nalgonda recorded a mean temperature at 34 degree, followed by Mahbubnagar and Bhadrachalam at 33.3, Hyderabad 32.0 and Khammam 31.6. In north Telangana, Medak and Nizamabad recorded 32.3 degree, with Adilabad - 32.1, Ramgundam - 31.9 and Hanamkonda 30.6 following them.

Bhadrachalam has been the hottest district in the state for the last five years since recording a mean temperature of 35.4 degree in 2018.

For Hyderabad, in the last five years, the mean temperatures remained in the range of 31-32 degree with the highest temperature of 32.5 degree being recorded in February 2019.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, IMD Hyderabad director K. Naga Ratna said, “Temperatures in February are slightly on the higher side compared to last year, especially since February 12. One of the reasons is long dryness across the state. The easterlies and north-easterlies are still prevailing over the state which is increasing the temperature. We will have to see if La Nina weakens and El Nino sets in over the next two weeks. They can bring drastic changes in the weather conditions. The state is still under the impact of La Nina and we will have to wait to see how the weather conditions change after March 1”.

The IMD report states that the hottest day in the last ten years was February 24th, 2016 with Nizamabad recording 40.6 degrees. During that decade, there were ten instances of extreme events in February, five each in north and south regions, in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

In February 2019, two extreme mean temperatures were reported in Adilabad – 38.3 degree and Bhadrachalam -38.5 degree. The next two extreme events were in 2017-in Khammam 37.8 degree and Mahbubnagar 40.3 degree.

February 2016 recorded the highest number of extreme events with four in north Telangana – Hanamkonda, Medak, Nizamabad and two in south Telangana – Hyderabad and Nalgonda.

The hottest days were in the third week of February from 21 to 25.