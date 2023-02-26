Nearly 6,000 pilgrims expected to perform Haj: TS Haj Committee

The TS Haj Committee with the help of officials of the Regional Passport Office officials is ensuring that the aspirants have a smooth processing of documents as the last date for applications approaches. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad: With the easing of post-Covid restrictions and India’s quota nearly tripling to more than 1.75 lakh people for Haj this year, between 5,500 and 6,000 pilgrims from Telangana are expected go on the pilgrimage.

The TS Haj Committee with the help of officials of the Regional Passport Office officials is ensuring that the aspirants have a smooth processing of documents as the last date for applications approaches.

According to a TS Haj Committee official, the quota for India was fixed at 60,000 due to Covid restrictions last year. From Telangana, 3,801 pilgrims travelled from the Shamshabad airport including 910 from AP. For the first time, all pilgrims travelled by aircraft as against the previous years when some pilgrims went by ship.

“This will be the first time the Haj Committee and RGIA will be catering to only Telangana pilgrims, as all other states including AP have decided to take flights from their nearest airports,” the official said.

The travel expenses through Haj Committee are also expected to come down, from Rs 4,11,500 per head to around Rs 3.6 lakh this year. One of the reasons cited is that the Indian authorities would not be providing riyals for miscellaneous expenses.

"The Hajis were provided 2,100 riyals in India and now they have to make arrangements by exchanging the currency beforehand and that too not more than 1,500 riyals, given RBI guidelines," the official said.

The age restriction of 70 years has been removed, though the curbs are still in place for pilgrims younger than 12 years.

Also, this year, the Haj Committees have 80 per cent of the quota, against 60 per cent earlier. Private tour operators will be left with 20 per cent of the seats.

With less than a fortnight approaching for the Haj applications deadline of March 10, the TS Haj Committee has put up a request with the Regional Passport Office to speed up and quickly process any applications for renewals.

Mohammed Saleem, chairman, TS Haj Committee, and B. Shafiullah, CEO, recently represented the issue with Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah, who has taken up a special drive for the purpose. Through slot bookings the officials are clearing the pending documents. The Haj Committee took up the matter after it found that more than 600 passports needed renewal.

Md Saleem said that the RPO had started a special drive for slot bookings for submission of applications under tatkal as well as normal categories. "Pilgrims intending to perform the Umrah or Haj 2023 may make us of this opportunity and avoid last minute disappointment," he said.