Nation Other News 25 Feb 2022 HMDA to allow illega ...
Nation, In Other News

HMDA to allow illegal buildings, with 30 per cent fine

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 25, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 26, 2022, 7:44 am IST
HMDA has taken up a special drive against illegal construction of buildings, godowns, poultry sheds, fuel stations, etc
HMDA has enhanced the 30 per cent penalty over property tax for structural deviations of upto 10 per cent. (DC file photo)
 HMDA has enhanced the 30 per cent penalty over property tax for structural deviations of upto 10 per cent. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: With unauthorised constructions mushrooming in the suburbs, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to give one last opportunity to owners and builders, to take revised permissions right now.

However, the offer comes with a rider. They have to pay 30 per cent more than the normal building fee. This will be applicable to constructions that were done as per basic building norms.

 

As per existing norms, there is a 25 per cent penalty over property tax for the structural deviations of up to 10 per cent; 50 per cent for deviations of over 10 per cent; and 100 per cent for unauthorised floors or unauthorised constructions.

However, the HMDA has enhanced the 30 per cent penalty over property tax for structural deviations of upto 10 per cent. It is yet to take a decision on the over 10 per cent deviations.  

According to official sources, HMDA along with the district task force and urban local bodies under the commissioner & director of municipal administration has taken up a special drive against illegal construction of buildings, godowns, poultry sheds, fuel stations, etc.

 

The authority has demolished 178 structures in the municipalities of Shankarpally, Badangpet, Pochampally, Dundigal, Narsingi and Manikonda, among others. Property owners have rushed to HMDA headquarters in Ameerpet to thrash out a solution and reconstruct the demolished structures.  

A senior HMDA official said if sufficient land is available for construction, property owners could build additional floors.

For instance, if a property owner took permission for constructing a G+2 structure in his 500 square feet plot but constructed a G+5 structure, the HMDA would have demolished those structures. But, as per the new decision, the owners can reapply for a G+5 after paying the building permission fee and an additional 30 per cent as penal amount to erect the structure.

 

However, the official said the HMDA enforcement teams will make random inspections to check the deviations while the structure is re-erected. If the deviation is more than 10 per cent, the structure would be demolished without further notice.

...
Tags: hyderabad metropolitan development authority (hmda)
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 26 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Muslim women gather to participate in a march against banning Muslim girls wearing hijab from attending classes at some schools in Karnataka, in New Delhi. (AP File Photo)

After 11 days, Karnataka HC concludes 'hijab' hearing, reserves order

Telangana High Court. (DC Photo)

Telangana High Court lifts curbs on plot registrations

Family members of students stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine display placards during a protest near the Embassy of the Russian Federation amid Ukraine-Russia conflict, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (PTI)

Students from AP put out a video on issues they are facing

AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

CM Jagan calls up S. Jaishankar for students' safety



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Free entry for tourists for 3 days at Taj Mahal for Shah Jahan's Urs

Tourists take pictures at the Taj Mahal which reopened on September 21, 2020. (Photo: AFP/File)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were

Railway suspends NTPC, Level 1 exams after protests by aspirants

Prayagraj: Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam 2021, in Prayagraj. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai Police books Google CEO Sundar Pichai, others for Copyright Act violation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: AP/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->