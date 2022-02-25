HMDA to allow illegal buildings, with 30 per cent fine

HMDA has enhanced the 30 per cent penalty over property tax for structural deviations of upto 10 per cent. (DC file photo)

Hyderabad: With unauthorised constructions mushrooming in the suburbs, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has decided to give one last opportunity to owners and builders, to take revised permissions right now.

However, the offer comes with a rider. They have to pay 30 per cent more than the normal building fee. This will be applicable to constructions that were done as per basic building norms.

As per existing norms, there is a 25 per cent penalty over property tax for the structural deviations of up to 10 per cent; 50 per cent for deviations of over 10 per cent; and 100 per cent for unauthorised floors or unauthorised constructions.

However, the HMDA has enhanced the 30 per cent penalty over property tax for structural deviations of upto 10 per cent. It is yet to take a decision on the over 10 per cent deviations.

According to official sources, HMDA along with the district task force and urban local bodies under the commissioner & director of municipal administration has taken up a special drive against illegal construction of buildings, godowns, poultry sheds, fuel stations, etc.

The authority has demolished 178 structures in the municipalities of Shankarpally, Badangpet, Pochampally, Dundigal, Narsingi and Manikonda, among others. Property owners have rushed to HMDA headquarters in Ameerpet to thrash out a solution and reconstruct the demolished structures.

A senior HMDA official said if sufficient land is available for construction, property owners could build additional floors.

For instance, if a property owner took permission for constructing a G+2 structure in his 500 square feet plot but constructed a G+5 structure, the HMDA would have demolished those structures. But, as per the new decision, the owners can reapply for a G+5 after paying the building permission fee and an additional 30 per cent as penal amount to erect the structure.

However, the official said the HMDA enforcement teams will make random inspections to check the deviations while the structure is re-erected. If the deviation is more than 10 per cent, the structure would be demolished without further notice.