Nation Other News 25 Feb 2021 Identifying 60+ bene ...
Nation, In Other News

Identifying 60+ beneficiaries for vaccination turns tricky for AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 26, 2021, 4:49 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2021, 4:49 am IST
Health authorities admit that there is no readily available data on the beneficiaries
Though there is an option to register on CoWIN app to undergo vaccination, it remains to be seen as to how many aged persons are able to download such an app on their smartphones and use it. (Representational Photo: AFP)
 Though there is an option to register on CoWIN app to undergo vaccination, it remains to be seen as to how many aged persons are able to download such an app on their smartphones and use it. (Representational Photo: AFP)

VIJAYAWADA: With the Centres issuing directions to states on administering Covid-19 vaccine to people aged more than 60 years and also to those aged 45 years plus with comorbidities from March 1, and even as Andhra Pradesh gets ready to take up vaccination as per the schedule, they are facing a tough task in identifying the beneficiaries.

State health authorities are awaiting guidelines from the Centre on taking up vaccination for these two categories of people. Though there is an option to register on CoWIN app to undergo vaccination, it remains to be seen as to how many aged persons are able to download such an app on their smartphones and use it. With regard to the 45 years plus people having multiple health complications, they are supposed to get a certificate from their doctor about the kind of health problems they are facing to become eligible for the vaccination.

 

Health sources maintain that nearly 60 to 70 per cent of healthcare workers underwent both the first and second dose of Covid-19 vaccine as a good number of them, including doctors, avoided undergoing vaccination for varied reasons, including the fear of health complications and also due to death of two such workers after vaccination.

At present, the frontline warriors, including police personnel, are undergoing the first dose of vaccination.

Health authorities admit that there is no readily available data on the beneficiaries and they may have to rely on details mentioned in Aadhar cards or any other document, especially with regard to their age.

 

Meanwhile, the state health authorities are planning to take up training programmes for health personnel on going about the process of identifying beneficiaries and counselling them on the need to undergo vaccination.
A senior health official said, “We are awaiting directions from the Centre on dealing with these two categories of beneficiaries.”

On the other hand, as the Centre is also allowing private hospitals to administer vaccine by charging a specified amount, it has to be seen how many will go for such a vaccine as most people prefer government facilities as it is provided for free of cost.

 

IMA state president Dr S. Vijaya Kumar Prasada Reddy said “When the government intends to administer Covid-19 vaccine free of cost, not all
targeted beneficiaries are turning up for varied reasons and if people are asked to pay, very few people will go for the jab.”

Infographics:

- AP received 16,12,310 doses of Covishield and 4,96,480 doses of Covaxin from the Centre for taking up vaccination of healthcare personnel and
frontline warriors.

...
Tags: vaccination ap, vaccination for elders in ap, vaccination for 50 plus in ap, no data of 50+ for vaccination in ap, vaccination for elders
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The Bench asked the AG why if land was available, the government has not allotted funds so far to construct a new building. It directed the government to make up a clear mind. (Photo:osmaniageneralhospital.org)

Decide on Osmania General Hospital new building plan soon, HC tells state

The implementation of EWS quota is delayed by over two years in the state. (Photo: Facebook @TelanganaCMO)

Confusion over EWS quota implementation in Telangana

Ramakrishna Reddy stated that the public has rejected Chandrababu Naidu in 2019 and even in the recent panchayat polls they have shown him his place. (Photo: Facebook @Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy)

YSRC announces candidates for six MLC seats

Special tribunals have been constituted under the Telangana Rights in Lands and Pattadar Passbooks Act, after abolishing all revenue courts. (Photo:DC)

HC questions tribunals judging 16,000 land cases in 20 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ulfa-I threatens to take 'ultimate step' next week on 2 captive employees of Quippo

Though the exact whereabouts of the kidnapped employees were not known to police, security sources feared that they have been taken to neighbouring Myanmar where a united front of banned outfit United National Liberation Front of Western South East Asia (UNLFWSEA) and other rebel bodies have their base camps. — Representational image

10 fall ill after drinking contaminated water in Kosigi

The villagers alleged that River Tungabhadra water was supplied to the people without proper filtration by the Rural Water Supply department. (Representational image)

High alert in UP as glacier breaks off in neighbouring Uttarakhand

Glacier outburst in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand destroying houses on the river bank (Image source: Twitter@VyvahareHarshal)

Rs 3 crore to be spent on renovating desecrated north Andhra temple

Picture for representational purposes only (Image source: Twitter@india_temples)

11 killed in TN fireworks unit explosion; PM, CM express grief, announce ex-gratia

Picture used for representational puroses only (Image source: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham