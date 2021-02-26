First epigraphical reference to Krishnadevaraya’s death found

The ASI received a photograph of this inscription from Prof. K.R. Narasimhan. It is engraved on a slab kept to the north of Gopalakrishna temple at Honnenahalli. (Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: Officials from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) discovered the first epigraphical reference to the death of Krishnadevaraya Nayaka, the emperor of Vijayanagara empire during 1509-1529, in an inscription found near Gopalakrishna temple at Honnenahalli of Tumkur district recently.

The inscription found in Kannada recorded the demise of Krishnadevaraya, the third ruler from Tuluva dynasty on October 17, 1529 AD.

The ASI received a photograph of this inscription from Prof. K.R. Narasimhan. It is engraved on a slab kept to the north of Gopalakrishna temple at Honnenahalli. The inscription mentions about Honnenahalli being empowered to provide offerings to the god Viraprasanna Hanumanta of Tumkur by Timmappanna Nayaka along with some officials and inhabitants of Tumkur village.

Krishnadevaraya was born on January 17, 1471 and died of ill-health on October 17, 1529.

The finding of an inscription dated July 27, 1532 earlier, engraved on the north and west walls of the third prakara of the Kalahastisvara temple at Srikalahasti in Chittoor district, mentioned the coronation of Krishnadevaraya’s cousin Achyutaraya as the king on October 21, 1529 AD before Kalahastisvara in Kalahasti.

Historians say that findings from these two inscriptions have confirmed for the first time that Achyutaraya was crowned on the fourth day after the death of Krishnadevaraya.