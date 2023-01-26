  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 25 Jan 2023 Video of HCA's ...
Nation, In Other News

Video of HCA's top officials accepting cash goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Jan 26, 2023, 12:29 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2023, 12:48 am IST
In the footage, top officials were seen taking the help of a few youngsters in counting cash. (Representional Image)
 In the footage, top officials were seen taking the help of a few youngsters in counting cash. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: A video purportedly showing the top brass of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) counting wads of cash, allegedly given by a cricket player for playing in the Under-25 team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, went viral on social media.

In the footage, top officials were seen taking the help of a few youngsters in counting cash.

However, a parent of the player who is alleged to have bribed the officials, claimed that the video was being circulated to damage his son’s career and that it was not a bribe.

Myathari Raju, the father of Sandeep Raj, submitted a letter to the HCA chief claiming that the video was being circulated due to personal reasons.

“I have given the token amount for the purpose of land (real estate) to Zain Uddin Quadri, but there was a false video that was getting circulated with the mala fide intention and spoiling my son's cricket career. I requested not to circulate such a video,” Raju said in the letter.

When tried to contact the mobile number given in the letter, a woman answered and said it was the wrong number.

...
Tags: hyderabad cricket association (hca), vijay hazare trophy, social media, hyderabad real estate, mobile number, hyderabad news, telangana news, cricket news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sources said that 70-80 IPS officers are likely to be transferred among law and order, Intelligence, Traffic, Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and districts, including 40 officers who are currently awaiting postings to different places. *Representational Image/File)

TS IPS officers set for major reshuffle

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP Agri Commission vice-chairman MVS Nagireddy, Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh flag off for Ambulance Services for Animals at the camp office on Wednesday. (Image By Arrangement)

CM Jagan flags off 165 veterinary ambulances; two ambulances to each assembly segment

Police parade rehearsals were also held at the Governor's official residence on Wednesday. (Representational Image/PTI)

TS govt to hold R-Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan

Telugu Desam leader Nara Lokesh (Photo:Twitter @naralokesh)

Lokesh bids adieu to family, begins 400 days Yuva Galam padayatra



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

NTPC comissions 162.27 MW solar capacity in Ettayapuram in Tamil Nadu

Regional executive director, south, NTPC, Naresh Anand congratulated the NTPC team on achieving the milestone. He stated that NTPC Southern Region was augmenting the renewable energy capacity with the addition of the first part of the Ettayapuram plant. (File Photo)

Gujarat: Nine killed, 29 injured as SUV collides with luxury bus in Navsari

Nine persons were killed and 29 others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a luxury bus on a national highway in Navsari district of Gujarat. (ANI)

North India fogged out: Air and rail traffic affected

Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Right to repairs gets e-portal

Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. (Photo: PTI)

RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from 6 countries

The Covid test must be conducted within 72 hours of undertaking the journey to India. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->