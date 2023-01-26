Two Vishishta Seva awards and 15 medals to AP police for meritorious services

Andhra Pradesh bagged the President's two Police Medals in the form of Vishisht Seva awards and 15 police medals for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day. (Photo: Twitter)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh bagged the President's two Police Medals in the form of Vishisht Seva (distinguished services) awards and 15 Police Medals for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day.

The Union Government released the list of honours on Wednesday.

One Vishisht Seva winner is Venkata Rao is working as reserve sub inspector of police in Mangalagiri with the AP SP Sixth Battalion. The other winner of this honour is Atul Singh, additional DGP, Guntur and to Sangam Venkata Rao, RSI, 6 Battalion APSP, Mangalagiri.

Atul Singh is of the IPS 1995 batch, worked as SP in Visakhapatnam as also with Greyhounds in Hyderabad and Cyberabad. He worked as IGP North Zone and in-charge CP Visakhapatnam in 2014 and handled rescue efforts after the Hudhud cyclone. He worked as chairman of SLPRB and introduced transparency and new technology in the police recruitment process, a citation said.

Atul Singh went to central deputation from 2018 to 2022, worked in central Vigilance commission and as joint secretary to the sports ministry, looking after the Khelo India and Fit India programmes of the ministry.

Venkata Rao working as reserve SI in Mangalagiri took up the job in 1983 as a constable and rose through the ranks. He received Indian Police Medal in 2013 and Seva Medal in 2021.

Meritorious Services: The President's police medals for meritorious services go to Balli Ravichandra, SP, Guntur; Yarram Sreenivasa Reddy, sub-divisional police officer, Dhone, Nandyal district; Korangi Praveen Kumar, DSP, district training centre Bakkannapalem, Visakhapatnam; Boddapati Satyanarayana, ASP (armed reserve), Kakinada; J Siva Narayana Swamy, DSP, ACB, Kurnool; Angadi Sadiq Ali, inspector, Molakalacheruvu circle, Annamayya district; and Prathipati Sukumar, Reserve SI, Home Guard Unit, Vijayawada City.

The others in the list of 15 are: Dara Suribabu, SI, harbour crime police station, Visakhapatnam; Gangulaiah Parathasarathy, ASI, SBS campus PS Tirupati; Kadiyala Samba Siva Rao, ASI, Chebrole PS; Yarram Srinivasa Rao, ASI, CCS office of the district police, Palnadu; Tirumalaraju Suryanarayana Raju, ASI, Bhogapuram PS; Neelagiri Vara Prasad, SI, O/O Inspector General Of Police, SPL. INT. Branch, Vijayawada; Kolasani Venkata Rama Rao, Dy. Assault Commander O/O the ADGP operations (greyhounds); and Dabbakuti Surya Narayana, Reserve Inspector, AP HQRS, NTR Police Commissionerate, Vijayawada.

Commandant KSSV Subba Reddy and additional commandant ES Sai Prasad with other battalion officers and staff congratulated Venkata Rao. Vijayawada police commissioner Kantirana Tata and other officials congratulated Surya Narayana for the meritorious service award.