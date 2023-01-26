DC Impact: HMRL to increase train frequency, Ameerpet hub to be expanded

Hyderabad: A day after Deccan Chronicle highlighted the plight of Metro users in a report titled ‘Technical glitches place Metro commuters on a slow track’, HMRL managing director N.V.S. Reddy said on Wednesday that train frequency will be increased as an interim measure and more trains will be procured in the long term.

In the report published on Wednesday, DC highlighted technical glitches and heavy rush at the Ameerpet station.

In this regard, Reddy said that the platform length at the Ameerpet interchange station will be increased.

“We have asked L&T top management to procure more trains. But, it is time to exercise. As an interim relief, train frequency is being increased to less than three minutes during peak hours, and short loop services are introduced,” he said.