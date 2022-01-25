Nation Other News 25 Jan 2022 Take up Lankan assau ...
Nation, In Other News

Take up Lankan assault of Indian fishermen sternly: Tamil Nadu CM tells Centre

PTI
Published Jan 25, 2022, 5:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 25, 2022, 5:01 pm IST
Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorting the Centre to register its disapproval in the "strongest possible terms"
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chennai: Deeply concerned over the attack on Indian fishermen allegedly by Sri Lankan nationals, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged the Centre to take up the issue with the Lankan government in a stern manner and also register its disapproval over the island nation's decision to auction boats seized from the Indian fishermen.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin exhorted the Centre to register its disapproval in the "strongest possible terms at the appropriate level" and also prevail upon the Lankan government to recall the advertisement for auctioning Tamil Nadu fishing boats on which they do not have any legal rights. Also, the Central government should continue the efforts for transparent disposal of 125 Tamil Nadu boats seized before 2018.

 

Drawing the Centre's immediate attention to yet another "outrageous incident of attack on innocent Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lankan nationals" on January 23, the Chief Minister said, in a separate letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in the latest incident, three fishermen from Puspavanam village of Vedaranyam taluk in Nagapattinam district, were attacked by a group of unidentified Sri Lankan nationals while they were fishing about 16 nautical miles from Southeast of Vedaranyam coast.

"They were robbed of a 300 kg fishing net, GPS & VHF equipment, 30 litres of diesel and also were physically attacked. The injured fishermen are undergoing treatment in Government Hospital, Vedaranyam," Stalin said.

 

The continuing attacks on innocent Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan nationals are clearly aimed at keeping the Tamil Nadu fishermen away from their traditional fishing waters of Palk Bay, he said in the letter, a copy of which was made available to the media here.

"I am constrained to point out that these attacks by Sri Lankan Nationals are disconcerting. This has become a matter of life and death for thousands of our fisherfolk whose livelihood is under serious threat," he said.

India, the Chief Minister said, cannot continue to be seen as a mute spectator as the rights of Indian fishermen are repeatedly trampled upon. Hence, he requested the government of India to take this up with the Sri Lankan government in a "stern manner such that acts of physical assault and robbing or damaging of assets of fishermen does not take place in future."

 

In the letter to Modi, Stalin said steps should be taken to ensure the early release of 75 boats and fishing gear seized after 2018 by the Sri Lankan navy.

He expressed "a deep sense of disappointment" over the move to auction 105 fishing boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen that are in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities. The auction, slated from February 7 to 11, is an unfortunate development and has come at a time when the Indo-Sri Lankan Joint Working Group on Fisheries is due to meet again shortly, he said.

This action has created alarm and distrust among Tamil Nadu fishermen who have come forward with an accommodative frame of mind to find an amicable solution for this long pending issue, he said and pointed out that following a request from the Centre, the state government had issued orders for deputing officials and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu to inspect and oversee the disposal of fishing boats and to transfer the sale proceeds to the owners of these boats back in India.

 

"The schedule of the visit of officials to Sri Lanka for the above purpose was also communicated to the Ministry of External Affairs," Stalin said and added that while such positive initiatives are on, media reports from Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu said Fisheries and Aquatic Resources department of Lanka has invited tenders for auctioning Tamil Nadu fishing boats berthed in various Sri Lankan harbours.

Conducting an auction without consultation is bound to derail the efforts of the Indian High Commission and Tamil Nadu government aimed at providing some succour to the poor fishermen who have lost their means of livelihood, he reasoned. "It is pertinent to note that these unsalvageable fishing boats were released by various Sri Lankan courts following due judicial procedure," the Chief Minister said in the letter.

 

...
Tags: m k stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP likely to change chief minister in Karnataka ahead of Assembly polls

Kerala High Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

Late night hearing at Kerala HC to prevent merchant vessel from leaving Cochin Port

The theme of the marching contingents of the Indian Army is the evolution of the uniform and personnel weapons of the Indian Army over the last 75 years. (PTI Photo)

Republic Day parade 2022 to showcase India's military might, cultural diversity

Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh. (Twitter Photo)

Congress leader and former Union minister RPN Singh announces he is joining BJP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Iconic Charminar under siege from vendors

Vendors damage the boundary wall around Charminar which was recently given a facelift by the Archeological Survey of India (DC)

Records show Bihar doctor took 5 Covid vaccine shots, probe ordered

Dr Vibha Kumari Singh (ANI)

Vidyasagara Teertha Swamiji ascends Paryaya Peetha

Sri Vidyasagara Teeertha Swamiji of Krishnapura Math ascends Paryaya Peeta at Udupi Krishna Math temple on Tuesday morning. (Photo by arrangement)

Udupi Paryaya festival to remain low-key amid COVID restrictions

The illuminated Udupi Sri Krishna Math at Udupi. (DC)

86 per cent Indians want voting to be made compulsory: Survey

The survey said 81 per cent of people trust the transparency of the current voting process. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->